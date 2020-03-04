Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Hands of Hope helping to break the cycle of crime among women offenders
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hansie Elcock - Project manager at Hands of Hope
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
MEC Lesufi on the Enock Mpianzi report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 07:20
Face mask prices hiked by retailer on Takealot platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Scopa: Special Eskom debt task team failed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - Scopa chairperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Crispin Phiri- Violent Criminals on parole
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 09:50
Pre Rec-Patrcia de Lille on Her DG Being Involved in a Funeral Scam
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
In Studio Lab Exchange- Gaurav Vazirani
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guarav Vazirani
Today at 10:45
Lace Up for Change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Maria Ramos- recovery after the economic quagmire that we find ourselves in at this stage.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Local

Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees

4 March 2020 6:31 PM
by
Cape Town refugees
Service Dining Rooms
Cape Town homeless
Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions.

Service Dining Rooms is an organisation that has been providing Cape Town's homeless with hot meals for decades in the CBD.

Image: @ServiceDiningRooms

However, since November this essential service has been hampered by "regular threats and aggressive behaviour" by a number of refugees based at the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square.

The refugees camping out on the square were removed over the weekend and subsequently also moved from St Mary's Church when they tried to settle there.

On Monday, Service Dining Rooms shut its doors on the advice of the police.

Operations manager Karen Cain reports that they re-opened on Wednesday but again had to contend with aggressive behaviour when some refugees pushed their way into the queue.

She says they managed to contain the situation, but the relationship between the homeless community and refugees remains "extremely volatile".

We weren't really sure about anything, but after two days of our homeless community not receiving a meal - or actually since Friday - we thought that we should open and just see what happens.

Karen Cain, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

Things went fairly smoothly until a few refugee latecomers came along and went right past all the people waiting in the queue and pushed in. Then conflict once again arose.

Karen Cain, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

Some of the street people intervene and try and stop the other street people from getting involved in the conflict, defusing the situation.

Karen Cain, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

She notes that other NGOs in the city centre that have ablution facilities are also being affected.

They have set up emergency meetings to discuss the problem, but an invitation to the ward councillor went unacknowledged.

It's just a huge impact. We don't even have the seating capacity - there's an increase every day of more and more people coming. We used to have around 250; it's gone up to 350 people.

Karen Cain, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

We know our local homeless people; we know exactly who comes every single day and we know the new faces

Karen Cain, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

It also causes conflict when we've got a street person counting out 10c pieces to pay for his meal which is R1 and you've got somebody else throwing a R100 note asking for R99 change. It's just becoming really uncomfortable.

Karen Cain, Operations manager - Service Dining Rooms

Cain says the local homeless community themselves have suggested that Service Dining Rooms keeps on closing until things are resolved.

However, the meal provider will be open on Thursday she confirms.

Hear the complete conversation with Cain in the audio below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
