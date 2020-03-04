Eskom - are we on the right track?

All our energy eggs are in Eskom's basket.

We need to diversify our electricity supply.

But is this process going fast enough, if at all?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert at UCT.

But we have a highly regulated energy system. We need to open the space for private investment. Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert - UCT

Government needs to be providing much greater leadership here. Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe are both politically very important here. But Gordhan can provide much more purposeful leadership around Eskom restructuring. It's a year ago that the president said it's urgent but we still don't see an independent market operator that will really free the market for the procurement and contracting of renewable energy. On the distributor generation side, although Mantashe said yes there is no limit around what people can build for self-generation, there are still regulations, and the regulators' been extremely slow in getting licences for self-generation. Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert - UCT

