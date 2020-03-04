Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Hands of Hope helping to break the cycle of crime among women offenders
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hansie Elcock - Project manager at Hands of Hope
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
MEC Lesufi on the Enock Mpianzi report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi
Today at 07:20
Face mask prices hiked by retailer on Takealot platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geoff Jacobs - President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Scopa: Special Eskom debt task team failed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - Scopa chairperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Crispin Phiri- Violent Criminals on parole
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 09:50
Pre Rec-Patrcia de Lille on Her DG Being Involved in a Funeral Scam
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
In Studio Lab Exchange- Gaurav Vazirani
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guarav Vazirani
Today at 10:45
Lace Up for Change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Maria Ramos- recovery after the economic quagmire that we find ourselves in at this stage.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Eskom - are we on the right track?

Government seems to be moving towards a sensible solution for the Eskom crisis. How significant is this change of turn?

All our energy eggs are in Eskom's basket.

We need to diversify our electricity supply.

But is this process going fast enough, if at all?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert at UCT.

All our energy eggs are in Eskom's basket. If they fall the economy breaks. We need to diversify our energy supply.

Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert - UCT

But we have a highly regulated energy system. We need to open the space for private investment.

Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert - UCT

Government needs to be providing much greater leadership here. Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe are both politically very important here. But Gordhan can provide much more purposeful leadership around Eskom restructuring. It's a year ago that the president said it's urgent but we still don't see an independent market operator that will really free the market for the procurement and contracting of renewable energy. On the distributor generation side, although Mantashe said yes there is no limit around what people can build for self-generation, there are still regulations, and the regulators' been extremely slow in getting licences for self-generation.

Prof. Anton Eberhardt, energy expert - UCT

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom - are we on the right track?


