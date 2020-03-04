Shock GDP numbers indicate that drought is a national emergency
How serious is the drought nationwide?
Parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape are still struggling with a persistent and severe drought.
The severity of the drought in terms of what it is doing to the agricultural sector came through clearly in the latest Stats SA growth numbers.
It came out in the GDP numbers - for the fourth consecutive quarters of 2019 we had negative growth in agriculture. We come from the 2016 drought as well; so farmers have not really recovered well from that devastating drought and then we had another one. So it was not surprising to see GDP numbers coming in at that levelPaul Makube, Senior Agricultural economist - FNB Business.
A total of 500 million rand has been put into an emergency fund for agriculture.
This money is critical for ensuring that we deal with the drought situation and bio-security issues.Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural economist - FNB Business.
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Shock GDP numbers indicate that drought is a national emergency
More from Business
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners
Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.Read More
Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus
There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel.Read More
What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season
It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.Read More
Eskom - are we on the right track?
Government seems to be moving towards a sensible solution for the Eskom crisis. How significant is this change of turn?Read More
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35.Read More
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth
'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..Read More
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study
Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.Read More
Buy same stuff again and again? Pick n Pay now has repeat-order delivery service
You place an order and it repeats every week or month until you stop it. And you can return things!Read More
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good
The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news.Read More
SA bank misses earnings target
One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions.Read More