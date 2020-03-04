Shock GDP numbers indicate that drought is a national emergency

How serious is the drought nationwide?

Parts of the Eastern and Northern Cape are still struggling with a persistent and severe drought.

The severity of the drought in terms of what it is doing to the agricultural sector came through clearly in the latest Stats SA growth numbers.

It came out in the GDP numbers - for the fourth consecutive quarters of 2019 we had negative growth in agriculture. We come from the 2016 drought as well; so farmers have not really recovered well from that devastating drought and then we had another one. So it was not surprising to see GDP numbers coming in at that level Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural economist - FNB Business.

A total of 500 million rand has been put into an emergency fund for agriculture.

This money is critical for ensuring that we deal with the drought situation and bio-security issues. Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural economist - FNB Business.

