Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death
On Wednesday night Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi released his findings into the death of Park Town Boys pupil, Enock Mpianzi, who drowned while on a school orientation camp in January.
He drowned in the Crocodile River during a school visit to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge on 15 January.
The MEC was to release the report a fortnight ago but the boy's parents objected as they wanted to be informed first. After a meeting with the family on Wednesday, the report was finally released.
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the findings of a probe.
It was a very difficult report to share with the family. You could just feel how devastated they are.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
The forensic investigation report recommends both Parktown Boys’ High School and Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge be held liable for his death.
Lesufi says the probe found the principal, teachers, camp facilitators, and the school governing body were reckless and negligent.
He says the report found the school trip was not authorised by the Education Department.
It also identified the five educators did not play the role they are supposed to, and also found our district officials have not processed the application on time and that caused challenges the report indicates.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Lastly, the campsite itself, the Nyati Bush bushcamp, mislead the investigators...but also tried to hide that four other learners before Enock, died at the same centre, and so Enock's death was the fifth one.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen to Panyaza Lesufi below:
