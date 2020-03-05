Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
Scopa: Special Eskom debt task team failed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa - Scopa chairperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Crispin Phiri- Violent Criminals on parole
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 09:50
Pre Rec-Patrcia de Lille on Her DG Being Involved in a Funeral Scam
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker - Host of Inside Europe on Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
In Studio Lab Exchange- Gaurav Vazirani
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guarav Vazirani
Today at 10:45
Lace Up for Change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Maria Ramos- recovery after the economic quagmire that we find ourselves in at this stage.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Parenting Feature-Elton Davids Former Vice Chair Pedal Power Association Riding The Cycle Tour for Charity Identipet
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Elton Davids
Today at 11:45
Prakash patel-Digital Mourning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death On Wednesday night Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi released his findings into the death of Park Town Boys pupil, Enock Mpianzi. 5 March 2020 6:32 AM
Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions. 4 March 2020 6:31 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
View all Local
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here. 4 March 2020 7:54 PM
Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus There is a very real risk that the Games can be postponed, if the coronavirus outbreak crisis forces the IOC to cancel. 4 March 2020 7:22 PM
What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one. 4 March 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35. 4 March 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
View all World
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
View all Africa
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada. 4 March 2020 11:46 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death

5 March 2020 6:32 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza
Enock Mpianzi
On Wednesday night Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi released his findings into the death of Park Town Boys pupil, Enock Mpianzi.

On Wednesday night Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi released his findings into the death of Park Town Boys pupil, Enock Mpianzi, who drowned while on a school orientation camp in January.

He drowned in the Crocodile River during a school visit to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge on 15 January.

The MEC was to release the report a fortnight ago but the boy's parents objected as they wanted to be informed first. After a meeting with the family on Wednesday, the report was finally released.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the findings of a probe.

It was a very difficult report to share with the family. You could just feel how devastated they are.

Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

The forensic investigation report recommends both Parktown Boys’ High School and Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge be held liable for his death.

Lesufi says the probe found the principal, teachers, camp facilitators, and the school governing body were reckless and negligent.

He says the report found the school trip was not authorised by the Education Department.

It also identified the five educators did not play the role they are supposed to, and also found our district officials have not processed the application on time and that caused challenges the report indicates.

Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Lastly, the campsite itself, the Nyati Bush bushcamp, mislead the investigators...but also tried to hide that four other learners before Enock, died at the same centre, and so Enock's death was the fifth one.

Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Listen to Panyaza Lesufi below:


5 March 2020 6:32 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza
Enock Mpianzi

More from Local

service-dining-roomsjpg

Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees

4 March 2020 6:31 PM

Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

4 March 2020 4:14 PM

Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022feul5 .jpg

You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund

4 March 2020 3:25 PM

The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200128enockjpg

Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report

4 March 2020 1:31 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

julius-malema-39th-birthdayjpg

Malema's birthday bubbly - did it break the bank this time around?

4 March 2020 11:30 AM

It appears the EFF mixed it up at Julius Malema's pre-birthday bash with a combo of imported and local champagne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgery-surgeonsjpg

Why I chose to get my tubes tied at 29

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

"I have no desire to have kids, and that's okay", says Cape Town writer Carmen Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoshi-two-oceansjpg

Two Oceans Aquarium turtle Yoshi immigrates to Australia (record-breaking swim)

4 March 2020 10:03 AM

'Yoshi is on this amazing Eat, Pray, Love journey,' says CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation Maryke Musson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200203-sibusio-dakuse-edjpg

Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder

3 March 2020 5:39 PM

The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death

Local

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

Local World

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Politics

EWN Highlights

eThekwini Municipality performing better since Gumede’s axing - Zikalala

5 March 2020 7:02 AM

Wits: We're prioritising students who’ve been sleeping in labs, library

5 March 2020 6:55 AM

China reports uptick in coronavirus cases due to spike in Wuhan

5 March 2020 6:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA