Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Geoff Jacobs, head of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19 on local industry.
Surprisingly we have not had a big push back from business on how the virus has impacted business.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
But anecdotally he says there have been reports of supply chain interruptions.
The first indication we are getting is the disruption of the supply chain.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
We also know that the travel and tourism industry has been impacted. People are less likely to travel and less willing to travel internationally.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
There are also travel prohibitions in some countries, he says.
An international exhibition planned for cape Town has been cancelled which will have an enormous impact.
But the biggest concern for us as the Chamber is the uncertainty. Business thrives on certainty.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
He encourages businesses to be vigilant, keep staff informed, dispell fake 'myth's doing the rounds and practice hygiene.
Take a listen below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA
Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
Employers must take responsibility if they send domestic workers home - union
Domestic workers are one of the most vulnerable groups in the labour sector facing an uncertain future amid Covid-19.Read More
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation
Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tips.Read More
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19
He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested.Read More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness
Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.Read More
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus
The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out.Read More