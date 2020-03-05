Check your virtue signaling before slamming Greenmarket Square concert - Refilwe

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: last car launch in midst of corona virus - new Landrover Discovery sport
Today at 21:45
How Coronavirus Is Destroying the Livelihood of Music’s Behind-the-Scenes Workforce
Latest Local
Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items. 17 March 2020 1:39 PM
Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out. 17 March 2020 10:00 AM
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
Bonds versus corona - everybody scurries for dollar cash Michael Keenan explains how bonds fared in the bloodbath that the virus is causing on markets. 17 March 2020 8:04 PM
The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes. 17 March 2020 7:50 PM
Here are Sasol's plans for drastic steps after dramatic value destruction Sasol is planning to hit back after a massive fall in value. 17 March 2020 6:57 PM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tip... 17 March 2020 11:13 AM
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19 He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested. 17 March 2020 10:52 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Check your virtue signaling before slamming Greenmarket Square concert - Refilwe

5 March 2020 9:25 AM
by
Tags:
Refugees
Greenmarket Square
Concert
Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the City of Cape Town's revitalisation party at Greenmarket Square party which has received backlash.

Refilwe Moloto says while the plight of foreign national squatters, recently removed from Greenmarket Square, is certainly heavy, the plight of business operators and residents in the area has been, too.

It is fair for the City to assist businesses and traders, whose earnings have been severely disrupted for almost half a year, to get back on their feet by directing traffic to them.

First Thursdays is an opportune moment to do so, she says.

While the term “revitalisation” may be seen as in poor taste by the City, especially so soon after the evacuation of the squatters, the notion of a concert to restore attention to this part of the business district is not an act of evil, and virtue signaling all over social media is a signal that you’re not considering all sides, she adds.

Take a listen to Refilwe below:


More from Local

etom3afxgaabgnxjpg

Stop panic-buying and price hikes won't be tolerated - Consumer Goods Council SA

17 March 2020 1:39 PM

Council's Patricia Pillay says a meeting on Tuesday will look at placing measures on consumer limits for certain essential items.

our-little-barber-shoppng

Our Little Barber Shop visiting pensioners at home during time of coronavirus

17 March 2020 10:00 AM

The Monte Viste salon has taken the initiative to keep business going and help out older people who are afraid to go out.

cyril-presjfif

'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader'

17 March 2020 9:20 AM

Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done.

190110 Debbie Schafer

MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close

16 March 2020 5:23 PM

Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown.

cape-town-fire-table-mountain-Twitter-image

The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation

16 March 2020 4:38 PM

Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain.

pearl-thusi-queen-sono-insta-picpng

[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life

16 March 2020 3:06 PM

Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.

brendan-open-heart-surgerypng

Cape Town family blown away by generosity towards son's open-heart surgery fund

16 March 2020 12:44 PM

Last week, a Cape Town mother appealed to the public in a bid to raise money for her son's emergency open-heart surgery.

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing

16 March 2020 11:46 AM

Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening questions.

cape-town-fire-chopperjfif

'CT Disaster team to notify evacuees when it's safe to return to Nettleton Road'

16 March 2020 10:23 AM

Homes in Nettleton Road were evacuated on Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze which started at the foot of Table Mountain.

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Trending

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

Business Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Sports Minister 'assured' Comrades Marathon will not go ahead

17 March 2020 9:02 PM

Labour Dept publishes workplace guidelines for dealing with COVID-19

17 March 2020 8:01 PM

France under lockdown as coronavirus crisis deepens

17 March 2020 7:44 PM

