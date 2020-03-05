'Between 1923 and 2008 Eskom received no fiscal support – not a cent'
Eskom was founded in 1923.
Between then and 2008 (85 years!) it received no bailouts – not a cent - from taxpayers, says University of Cape Town energy policy and investment specialist and advisor Professor Anton Eberhard.
Over the last decade, Eskom received a life-stealing R83 billion in support.
In 2020 Eskom gets R49 billion while taxpayers will fork out another R112 billion over the coming three years.
Bailouts to South Africa's state-owned enterprises are ballooning without any demonstrable progress in restoring their financial health. Eskom received no fiscal support between 1923 and 2008. Then over the last decade - R83 billion; this year - R49 billion; next three years - R112 billion. Completely unsustainable.Anton Eberhard, energy policy and investment specialist - UCT
