For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
South Africa’s residential property is a “buyers’ market” – in other words, the supply of available properties is plentiful, but the demand is just not there.
If you’re one of the lucky few with job security and good credit record (banks are starting to approve 100% loans again) – perhaps now, during the recession, is a good time to invest?
Despite the economy, according to “Private Property”, more than half of all new home loans applications are for first-time buyers.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Bryan Biehler, Director of Huizemark.
Demand for property is a lot lower than the supply. It puts downward pressure on prices because buyers are spoiled for choice… The power is in the buyer’s hands… In a market like this, you only want to sell if you must sell. The market is depressed… buyers are spoilt for choice… There’s some good value out there now…Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark
There are pockets of excellence where areas have retained prices…Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark
Buying trends have changed. Buyers are now looking for lock-up-and-go, low-maintenance, high security… it puts pressure on freehold properties… High-density community living is very favourable now. Buyers are buying smaller homes… it makes sense – less is more.Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark
Price your property competitively… so that it’s attractive to buyers. If you don’t your property will become the market wallflower… For buyers… financial institutions are very aggressive in wanting to give out loans. Many first-time buyers are getting 105% and 108% bonds. The transfer duty threshold has been raised to R1 million.Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.Read More
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?
This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.Read More
Writing the operating manual for humans
Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.Read More
'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist
The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight.Read More
Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19
Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world.Read More
SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP
It is expected that SA's deficit is going to leapfrog to shocking numbers.Read More
Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud
The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.Read More
Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order
The Oranjezicht City Farm and its Market has been closed to the public, however, people can pre-order boxes of fresh fruits and veggies.Read More
More from Opinion
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware
It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.Read More
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.Read More
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.Read More
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.Read More
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study
Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch
There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More