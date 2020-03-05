For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:10
Criminal action against those who spread fake news on Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Hoffman - Social Media Law Expert at the Digital Law Company
Today at 13:22
Kamers Makers show going online
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeremy Doveton–Helps - Brand Strategist for Kamers Makers
Today at 13:31
Ikamva Labantu - Helping the elderly
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ishrene Davids - General Manager of Ikamva Labantu
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:45
Gig Economy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kelle Howson - Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute
Today at 14:52
Refuse Collection Services
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Changing landscape of a virus like COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:40
Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Today at 16:20
NERSA: Electricity from private providers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:55
Rent during Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Funerals and wedding in the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19 Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word! 19 March 2020 1:02 PM
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
Killing of senior Hawks officer was a targeted assassination, says Mandy Weiner News24 specialist reporter Mandy Weiner says investigators seem to know who was behind the suspected hit on a Mpumalanga Hawks off... 19 March 2020 11:51 AM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled. 19 March 2020 12:13 PM
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it. 19 March 2020 10:54 AM
When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond? This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay d... 18 March 2020 8:03 PM
View all Business
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi. 18 March 2020 2:13 PM
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going. 18 March 2020 1:10 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Covid-19 FAQ All the basic questions answered 17 March 2020 1:04 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:28 AM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
Abongile Nzelenzele
buyers' market
Huizemark
Bryan Biehler
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

South Africa’s residential property is a “buyers’ market” – in other words, the supply of available properties is plentiful, but the demand is just not there.

If you’re one of the lucky few with job security and good credit record (banks are starting to approve 100% loans again) – perhaps now, during the recession, is a good time to invest?

Despite the economy, according to “Private Property”, more than half of all new home loans applications are for first-time buyers.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Bryan Biehler, Director of Huizemark.

Demand for property is a lot lower than the supply. It puts downward pressure on prices because buyers are spoiled for choice… The power is in the buyer’s hands… In a market like this, you only want to sell if you must sell. The market is depressed… buyers are spoilt for choice… There’s some good value out there now…

Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark

There are pockets of excellence where areas have retained prices…

Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark

Buying trends have changed. Buyers are now looking for lock-up-and-go, low-maintenance, high security… it puts pressure on freehold properties… High-density community living is very favourable now. Buyers are buying smaller homes… it makes sense – less is more.

Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark

Price your property competitively… so that it’s attractive to buyers. If you don’t your property will become the market wallflower… For buyers… financial institutions are very aggressive in wanting to give out loans. Many first-time buyers are getting 105% and 108% bonds. The transfer duty threshold has been raised to R1 million.

Bryan Biehler, Director - Huizemark

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


5 March 2020 11:28 AM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
Abongile Nzelenzele
buyers' market
Huizemark
Bryan Biehler

More from Business

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor

19 March 2020 1:11 PM

Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dionwiredjpg

DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel

19 March 2020 10:54 AM

The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-talk-thumbnailjpg

When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?

18 March 2020 8:03 PM

This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

'Restrictive monetary policy bereft of reason' says top economist

18 March 2020 7:31 PM

The chance of lower interest rates and how this will incentivise demand is discussed on The Money Show tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Aspen pharmaceuticals adjusting production to respond to Covid-19

18 March 2020 6:54 PM

Aspen Pharmacare is not working on a cure for Covid-19 - but it can alleviate pressures within the regular medicine world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long-term growth compound interest

SA's deficit to leapfrog to around -10.8 per cent GDP

18 March 2020 6:45 PM

It is expected that SA's deficit is going to leapfrog to shocking numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bank-card-cash-money-walletjpeg

Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ozcfm-market-oranjezicht-city-farmjpg

Oranjezicht market suspended, but fresh produce boxes now available to order

18 March 2020 4:20 PM

The Oranjezicht City Farm and its Market has been closed to the public, however, people can pre-order boxes of fresh fruits and veggies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

18 March 2020 12:48 PM

Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

16 March 2020 11:02 AM

It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save fuel petrol car motoring piggy bank 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth

13 March 2020 2:19 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attack

Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple in bed reading on their smartphones

'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'

10 March 2020 11:15 AM

They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corolla-cpng

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

6 March 2020 11:47 AM

Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greenmarket Square Cape Town 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'

6 March 2020 11:08 AM

Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

6 March 2020 10:46 AM

"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW M4

Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study

4 March 2020 11:46 AM

Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19

19 March 2020 1:02 PM

Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman with sore throat coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

19 March 2020 11:31 AM

There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA 123rf 123rfbusiness

SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand

18 March 2020 2:13 PM

The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online

18 March 2020 1:10 PM

As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flags unity togetherness #strongertogether 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…

18 March 2020 12:48 PM

Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

double-tree-by-hilton-png

Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad

18 March 2020 12:18 PM

The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively

17 March 2020 2:07 PM

Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay

Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay

17 March 2020 1:20 PM

Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus Earth composite Covid-19 Coronavirus

Covid-19 FAQ

17 March 2020 1:04 PM

All the basic questions answered

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tv-movies-series-binge-watching-streaming-entertainment-couch-potato-123rf

DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

17 March 2020 10:21 AM

Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch

Local Lifestyle

[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return

World

[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

NCOP formally backs placing Tshwane Municipality under administration

19 March 2020 12:42 PM

Second coronavirus case confirmed at UCT

19 March 2020 12:18 PM

What is a national state of disaster?

19 March 2020 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA