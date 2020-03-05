'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
It is clear that there is lawlessness there, there is anarchy and that all political parties and councillors are not capable of running the municipality.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
That's Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's comment after the announcement that the embattled City of Tshwane is finally to be placed under administration and its council dissolved.
Maile says the decision is in the best interests of the citizens of Tshwane and general good governance, along with ensuring quality service delivery.
The city council failed to appoint a new mayor last week, after DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's last day in office.
RELATED: Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout
It's about sending a strong message that in our province we will never allow anarchy. In our province we don't want to see unprecedented events like we've seen in Tshwane.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
We will be transparent in this process with nothing to hide. Our interest is not to pursue our political objectives, but to ensure our city is restored to stability.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
By-elections are set to take place within 90 days, so who will be running the city in the meanwhile?
Maile says a team of administrators will be put together, with a detailed plan of action to be announced within the next week.
We are going to appoint an administrator that is seasoned... and is going to work with a team of other experts. That's what we're going to look at - not their party membership.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
"We dare them to take us to court!" is Maile's response to the threat by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that it's considering legal action.
We can't be blackmailed by the DA that has failed dismally and has brought the city to its knees... We want to solve service delivery issues.Lebogang Maile, Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Clement Manyathela also gets comment from DA Gauteng provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty, who confirms the party wants to present its case before a court "as quickly as possible".
I don't see a city that has been brought to its knees... There is no substance in what Mr Maile is saying and he's also not followed due process.Mike Moriarty, DA Gauteng provincial chair
For more detail, take a listen:
