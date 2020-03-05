Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
Criminal action against those who spread fake news on Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Hoffman - Social Media Law Expert at the Digital Law Company
Today at 13:22
Kamers Makers show going online
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeremy Doveton–Helps - Brand Strategist for Kamers Makers
Today at 13:31
Ikamva Labantu - Helping the elderly
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ishrene Davids - General Manager of Ikamva Labantu
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:45
Gig Economy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kelle Howson - Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute
Today at 14:52
Refuse Collection Services
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Changing landscape of a virus like COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 15:40
Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Featuring small businesses in a time of need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Zietsman - at The Bread Bar Cafe
Today at 16:20
NERSA: Electricity from private providers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:55
Rent during Covid-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Funerals and wedding in the City of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour

5 March 2020 12:21 PM
by
Tags:
Weather
Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.

The SA Weather Service predicts a comfortable (though somewhat humid) 26 degrees Celsius for Cape Town on Sunday.

Cloud cover will protect drivers from the sun.

In previous years, gale-force winds wreaked havoc.

This year, however, the weather service predicts a mere 9 km/h southerly breeze.


