Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The SA Weather Service predicts a comfortable (though somewhat humid) 26 degrees Celsius for Cape Town on Sunday.
Cloud cover will protect drivers from the sun.
In previous years, gale-force winds wreaked havoc.
This year, however, the weather service predicts a mere 9 km/h southerly breeze.
Updated forecast for the Cape Town Cycle tour on the 8th of March 2020 @CapeTalk @CapeTimesSA @KFMza @CapeTownCycles— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 5, 2020
Updated daily. pic.twitter.com/pPrs2LOzWk
More from Sport
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director
The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.Read More
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.Read More
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal
The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.Read More
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020
Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead
Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China.Read More
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands
The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
Where to get tested for Covid-19 in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch
There is no shortage of test kits in the Western Cape, according to the Department of Health.Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More