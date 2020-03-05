Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

The City says the proposed by-law is aimed at protecting and preserving the nature reserves in the City’s municipal boundaries.

The draft regulation says no person can conduct research or monitor projects in a nature reserve, without the written authorisation of the City.

The by-law states that environmental researchers must submit a research proposal and all their research findings to the City, in addition to several other administrative hurdles.

But researchers are worried that the by-law could prohibit independent scientists from conducting research, for example, testing for e.coli near our marine effluent outfalls.

They fear that the by-law could give the City the power to become gatekeepers of environmental research and to prohibit projects that expose municipal incompetence.

Acclaimed academic and water researcher Prof Leslie Petrik says the regulations are an "extremely bad idea".

The professor makes the example of the "ecological mess" at the Milnerton lagoon, which was exposed by independent research.

Independent monitoring of Cape Town's waterways revealed a great deal of contamination in the lagoon and found that the City was non-compliant, she explains.

Prof Petrik is concerned that the proposed by-law imposes penalties or jail time for researchers who do not comply.

She says the proposed law has major implications for public health issues and transparency.

If we hadn't done [independent monitoring], nobody would have known because the City has been sitting on the data since 2014 without releasing it. Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

The only way that the public ever knows that there is a problem is if they just happen to notice that the City has put up a little board with a little signage that says it's not safe to swim in a particular area. Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

I think it's very sneaky of the City to put some of these clauses in there. Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

In terms of transparency, I think it is extremely important to have outside monitoring of areas that might be impacted by things like effluent discharges. Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

It's very evident that the City is not managing to cope with the effluent that is being generated by the huge growth in the city. Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

I encourage people to read the by-laws and comment on them because there are some other worrying clauses in it. Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies is expected to speak with the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt on Friday (between 9am and midday).

Read the full draft by-laws here, and then have your say. Comments and objections may be submitted until 16 March 2020.

