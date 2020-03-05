Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:51
Interview - Pearl Thusi - Queen Sono
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pearl Thusi - Actress/Model
Today at 15:10
City considering approaching High Court on urgent basis for further relief
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 15:40
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 15:50
E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 16:10
Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch
Today at 16:55
Another top honour for Matie choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir
Today at 17:05
City of Tshwane to be placed under administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Heese - Municipal IQ
Today at 17:20
SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 17:46
Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

5 March 2020 1:26 PM
by
Ecoli
City of Cape Town
Milnerton Lagoon Beach
contamination
environmental
Milnerton Lagoon
draft by-laws
independent research
The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work.

The City says the proposed by-law is aimed at protecting and preserving the nature reserves in the City’s municipal boundaries.

The draft regulation says no person can conduct research or monitor projects in a nature reserve, without the written authorisation of the City.

The by-law states that environmental researchers must submit a research proposal and all their research findings to the City, in addition to several other administrative hurdles.

But researchers are worried that the by-law could prohibit independent scientists from conducting research, for example, testing for e.coli near our marine effluent outfalls.

RELATED: Milnerton Lagoon: National pressure group steps in to clear muddy waters

They fear that the by-law could give the City the power to become gatekeepers of environmental research and to prohibit projects that expose municipal incompetence.

Acclaimed academic and water researcher Prof Leslie Petrik says the regulations are an "extremely bad idea".

The professor makes the example of the "ecological mess" at the Milnerton lagoon, which was exposed by independent research.

RELATED: 'City to take 5 years to fix Milnerton Lagoon raw sewage pollution problem'

Independent monitoring of Cape Town's waterways revealed a great deal of contamination in the lagoon and found that the City was non-compliant, she explains.

Prof Petrik is concerned that the proposed by-law imposes penalties or jail time for researchers who do not comply.

She says the proposed law has major implications for public health issues and transparency.

If we hadn't done [independent monitoring], nobody would have known because the City has been sitting on the data since 2014 without releasing it.

Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

The only way that the public ever knows that there is a problem is if they just happen to notice that the City has put up a little board with a little signage that says it's not safe to swim in a particular area.

Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

I think it's very sneaky of the City to put some of these clauses in there.

Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

In terms of transparency, I think it is extremely important to have outside monitoring of areas that might be impacted by things like effluent discharges.

Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

It's very evident that the City is not managing to cope with the effluent that is being generated by the huge growth in the city.

Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

I encourage people to read the by-laws and comment on them because there are some other worrying clauses in it.

Prof Leslie Petrik, Professor in the Department of Chemistry - UWC

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies is expected to speak with the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt on Friday (between 9am and midday).

Read the full draft by-laws here, and then have your say. Comments and objections may be submitted until 16 March 2020.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


