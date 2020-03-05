Free Concert: 'Greenmarket Square vendors have been through the mill'

Ward councillor for the CBD Dave Bryant says businesses, traders and residents have been through a great deal over the past few months, after the group of refugees took up residence in and around the Cape Town Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square in October last year.

It is not only the impact of the waste and the human excrement and all of the other things that have been around that space - it's also the impact the violence has had on businesses. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

A number of people have lost jobs in that space which is very tragic as well. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

But something which I think escapes some of the info that has gone out is that this space usually hosts the Cape Town Jazz Festival Free Concert, and unfortunately, due to what has been taking place, the organisers had to find an alternative venue for the festival this year. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

The Cape Town Jazz Festival Free Concert brings in enormous revenue to the square annually.

It is the second oldest public space in the country, and the City is not going to apologise for having a free event for the community of Cape Town to give back to people who have really been through the mill over the past few months. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

There is so much negativity...it is important to galvanize and come together at events like this and that's what being South African and Capetonian is all about. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

Bryant says the concert on Thursday evening has a great line-up featuring Jonathan Rubain, Don Vino, Matthew Gold of The Kiffness among others.

