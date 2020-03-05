C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world
The study established that the average cost of a C-section delivery is in the region of R45,000 compared to the average of about R21,000 for a natural delivery.
Senior researcher Mondi Govuzela says the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has been concerned for some time about the quality of care medical schemes provide for their beneficiaries.
The rate of caesarians among medical aid members for 2018 stands at 76.9%.
That increase cannot be explained by chemical factors or the health status of women who receive this intervention.Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes
It is definitely a case where providers or specialists are giving more than is necessary.Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes
He says all parties involved - patients, specialists, medical schemes - have a responsibility.
On the medical scheme side, they need to look at how they purchase care. They need to ensure they link cost to quality.Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes
He says that in this instance, "too much of a good thing is bad".
Caesarian section is good in order to save a child and mother in the case of an emergency, but what is not necessary is to result in bad health outcomes for both the mother and the baby.Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes
He adds that public education is important for patients to understand their options and this is an area where medical schemes need to intervene and provide information.
We understand that when they are faced with a specialist there is a big gap between a patient and a doctor in terms of information - the doctor holds more information and you are powerless as a patient. You accept anything the doctor will give you.Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes
The study also covers malpractise insurance - something often cited as the reason doctors opt for C-sections because they want to avoid the potential risks of natural birth.
Govuzela says there's a need to look at how the current system can be reformed with the aim of giving medical practitioners the freedom to provide value-based care rather than care which protects them from litigation.
It is not good for patients. It only works for providers and the insurers.Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes
Listen to the important discussion in the audio below:
