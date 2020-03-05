Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy: beginner walking tips and preparations
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Raymond Joseph
Today at 21:05
Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on their upcoming 2020 Huawei K-day performance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Johnston - Lead Singer at Mango Grove
Today at 21:31
There is still a role for the pneumococcal & annual influenza vaccine in preparing for the arrival coronavirus disease in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 21:45
Should aunts and uncles discipline your child?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section. 5 March 2020 2:49 PM
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money." 5 March 2020 2:38 PM
View all Local
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
Standard Bank posts jump in revenue The Money Show interviews Standard Bank about their results - and how banks deal with dirty cash in the time of coronavirus 5 March 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world

5 March 2020 2:49 PM
by
Tags:
Council for Medical Schemes
c-section
caesarian delivery
c-section rate in South Africa
Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section.

The study established that the average cost of a C-section delivery is in the region of R45,000 compared to the average of about R21,000 for a natural delivery.

Senior researcher Mondi Govuzela says the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has been concerned for some time about the quality of care medical schemes provide for their beneficiaries.

The rate of caesarians among medical aid members for 2018 stands at 76.9%.

That increase cannot be explained by chemical factors or the health status of women who receive this intervention.

Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes

It is definitely a case where providers or specialists are giving more than is necessary.

Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes

He says all parties involved - patients, specialists, medical schemes - have a responsibility.

On the medical scheme side, they need to look at how they purchase care. They need to ensure they link cost to quality.

Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes

He says that in this instance, "too much of a good thing is bad".

Caesarian section is good in order to save a child and mother in the case of an emergency, but what is not necessary is to result in bad health outcomes for both the mother and the baby.

Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes

He adds that public education is important for patients to understand their options and this is an area where medical schemes need to intervene and provide information.

We understand that when they are faced with a specialist there is a big gap between a patient and a doctor in terms of information - the doctor holds more information and you are powerless as a patient. You accept anything the doctor will give you.

Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes

The study also covers malpractise insurance - something often cited as the reason doctors opt for C-sections because they want to avoid the potential risks of natural birth.

Govuzela says there's a need to look at how the current system can be reformed with the aim of giving medical practitioners the freedom to provide value-based care rather than care which protects them from litigation.

It is not good for patients. It only works for providers and the insurers.

Mondi Govuzela, Senior researcher - Council for Medical Schemes

Listen to the important discussion in the audio below:


5 March 2020 2:49 PM
by
Tags:
Council for Medical Schemes
c-section
caesarian delivery
c-section rate in South Africa

More from Local

Cape Town Cycle Tour

CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes

5 March 2020 6:22 PM

Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191114refugees

City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD

5 March 2020 5:22 PM

The City of Cape Town might return to the High Court for further assistance in removing refugees camped out in the city centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190208elephant-knysnajpg

Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two?

5 March 2020 4:48 PM

Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto former powerplant, cooling tower 123rflifestyle 123rf

We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg

5 March 2020 2:38 PM

"Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

5 March 2020 2:15 PM

The patient is a 38-year-old man who returned from Italy on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton-Lagoon-Pollution-sign

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

5 March 2020 1:26 PM

The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-of-hopejpg

Hands of Hope: A prisoner rehabilitation success story

5 March 2020 12:11 PM

'We've proven that people can change radically, if they can just provide for themselves' says project manager Hansie Elcock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-capetalkjpg

Check your virtue signaling before slamming Greenmarket Square concert - Refilwe

5 March 2020 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the City of Cape Town's revitalisation party at Greenmarket Square party which has received backlash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enoch

Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death

5 March 2020 6:32 AM

On Wednesday night Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi released his findings into the death of Park Town Boys pupil, Enock Mpianzi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

service-dining-roomsjpg

Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees

4 March 2020 6:31 PM

Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

Lifestyle

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

Local

EWN Highlights

Warren ending her presidential campaign: US media

5 March 2020 7:14 PM

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus: 'Effect will be big. South Africans will need to be prepared' - Ramaphosa

5 March 2020 1:53 PM

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

5 March 2020 3:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA