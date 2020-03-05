ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:51
Interview - Pearl Thusi - Queen Sono
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pearl Thusi - Actress/Model
Today at 15:10
City considering approaching High Court on urgent basis for further relief
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 15:40
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 15:50
E-bikes introduced to the Cape Town Cycle Tour for the first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Bellairs - Tour director at Cape Town Cycle Tour
Today at 16:10
Mbalula travels on the suspended cape central line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
Disruptions force Fort Hare to shut down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sino Majangaza - Reporter at Daily Dispatch
Today at 16:55
Another top honour for Matie choir
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre van der Merwe - Conductor of the choir
Today at 17:05
City of Tshwane to be placed under administration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Heese - Municipal IQ
Today at 17:20
SA set to miss WHO target as obesity rates keep rising
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 17:46
Tiny Keg: mobile canning provider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Riley - Founder and MD of Tiny Keg Canning
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa The patient is a 38-year-old man who returned from Italy on Sunday. 5 March 2020 2:15 PM
Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work. 5 March 2020 1:26 PM
Hands of Hope: A prisoner rehabilitation success story 'We've proven that people can change radically, if they can just provide for themselves' says project manager Hansie Elcock. 5 March 2020 12:11 PM
View all Local
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue. 5 March 2020 11:56 AM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
View all Politics
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here. 4 March 2020 7:54 PM
View all Business
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row

5 March 2020 2:24 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema
ANC MP
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.

The court ordered Mamabolo to apologise to Malema and his wife Mantoa within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations.

Mamabolo reached a settlement agreement with Malema after a defamation case was lodged against him at the Polokwane High Court.

Mamabolo was ordered to pay Malema’s legal costs when the MPs reached an agreement on Wednesday.

Mamabolo was initially being sued for R2 million but Ngwenya said it was never about the money.

RELATED: ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

He has since issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook. He says he is waiting for an invoice from Malema's lawyers.

When asked about being held accountable for his actions, Mamabolo says he is a serious activist who fights against gender-based violence.

He conceded that he should have handled the matter differently and adds that he will learn from his mistakes.

The parliamentarian says the abused allegations remain "untrue rumours" because they have not been tested in court.

He says he would not step down because the ANC is happy with the outcome.

"We are saying, let's move on", Mamabolo tells EWN's Clement Manyathela.

I've not been found guilty by any court, so hence I'm saying, lets put this matter to rest... I remain a member of Parliament and I lead by example.

Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

The court has arrived at a conclusion that we both wanted all along.

Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

The apology went out on Thursday morning at 5am. It will stay on my timeline for 48hours or even more, both on my Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

Yes, we agreed that we will settle the legal fees of the applicants.

Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

The main issue we avoided was to pay the R2 million. We are happy with the settlement.

Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

Listen to Boy Mamabolo in conversation with Clement Manyathela:


5 March 2020 2:24 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema
ANC MP
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo

More from Politics

Tshwane City Hall Pretoria 123rfpolitics 123rflocal 123rf

'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration

5 March 2020 1:11 PM

The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue

5 March 2020 11:56 AM

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171110-toilets-4jpg

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

4 March 2020 11:02 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b7d48f2d-4d27-4a97-af5e-baf67464cda8.jpg

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

3 March 2020 6:56 PM

The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-foreign-nationals-edjpg

W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families

3 March 2020 11:28 AM

W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MayDayCosatu0784

At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt

3 March 2020 9:33 AM

Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190501ramaphosa-maydayjpg

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

2 March 2020 1:45 PM

Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize confirms first positive coronavirus case in SA

5 March 2020 1:56 PM

Brave Proteas Women fall short in rain-hit T20 semi against Australia

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA