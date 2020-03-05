ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row
The court ordered Mamabolo to apologise to Malema and his wife Mantoa within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations.
Mamabolo reached a settlement agreement with Malema after a defamation case was lodged against him at the Polokwane High Court.
Mamabolo was ordered to pay Malema’s legal costs when the MPs reached an agreement on Wednesday.
Mamabolo was initially being sued for R2 million but Ngwenya said it was never about the money.
RELATED: ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims
He has since issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook. He says he is waiting for an invoice from Malema's lawyers.
When asked about being held accountable for his actions, Mamabolo says he is a serious activist who fights against gender-based violence.
He conceded that he should have handled the matter differently and adds that he will learn from his mistakes.
The parliamentarian says the abused allegations remain "untrue rumours" because they have not been tested in court.
He says he would not step down because the ANC is happy with the outcome.
"We are saying, let's move on", Mamabolo tells EWN's Clement Manyathela.
I've not been found guilty by any court, so hence I'm saying, lets put this matter to rest... I remain a member of Parliament and I lead by example.Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP
The court has arrived at a conclusion that we both wanted all along.Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP
The apology went out on Thursday morning at 5am. It will stay on my timeline for 48hours or even more, both on my Facebook and Twitter accounts.Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP
Yes, we agreed that we will settle the legal fees of the applicants.Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP
The main issue we avoided was to pay the R2 million. We are happy with the settlement.Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP
Listen to Boy Mamabolo in conversation with Clement Manyathela:
More from Politics
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.Read More
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.Read More
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister
Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.Read More
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh
As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.Read More
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.Read More
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.Read More
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families
W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.Read More
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.Read More
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt
Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'
Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More