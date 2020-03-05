ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row

The court ordered Mamabolo to apologise to Malema and his wife Mantoa within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations.

Mamabolo reached a settlement agreement with Malema after a defamation case was lodged against him at the Polokwane High Court.

Mamabolo was ordered to pay Malema’s legal costs when the MPs reached an agreement on Wednesday.

Mamabolo was initially being sued for R2 million but Ngwenya said it was never about the money.

He has since issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook. He says he is waiting for an invoice from Malema's lawyers.

When asked about being held accountable for his actions, Mamabolo says he is a serious activist who fights against gender-based violence.

He conceded that he should have handled the matter differently and adds that he will learn from his mistakes.

The parliamentarian says the abused allegations remain "untrue rumours" because they have not been tested in court.

He says he would not step down because the ANC is happy with the outcome.

"We are saying, let's move on", Mamabolo tells EWN's Clement Manyathela.

I've not been found guilty by any court, so hence I'm saying, lets put this matter to rest... I remain a member of Parliament and I lead by example. Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

The court has arrived at a conclusion that we both wanted all along. Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

The apology went out on Thursday morning at 5am. It will stay on my timeline for 48hours or even more, both on my Facebook and Twitter accounts. Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

Yes, we agreed that we will settle the legal fees of the applicants. Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

The main issue we avoided was to pay the R2 million. We are happy with the settlement. Boy Mamabolo, ANC MP

