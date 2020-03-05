How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19
You may have wondered how medical teams determine if someone has Covid-19. They begin by determining if the person in question had exposure to someone with Covid-19.
If they did they would determine if the exposure presented a low risk of transmission or high risk.
Low-risk cases will be asked to self-monitor for 14 days while high-risk cases will actively be monitored by the relevant health authority.
Should symptoms develop during the 14 days, the person will be isolated and tested. Should the test be positive, officials will begin tracking down anyone that may have been in contact with then in the previous period and start the process again.
Should no symptoms present - or if the lab tests are negative - the person is considered to no longer be a potential Covid-19 risk.
Algorithm for the management of contacts of probable or confirmed COVID-19 cases from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
Person Under Investigation (PUI)
For those who are being observed because they may have been exposed, or if someone wanted to self-report, they become a person under investigation (PUI).
There are certain criteria that will determine if someone becomes a PUI.
According to the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases, the following need to be present.
"Persons with acute respiratory illness with sudden onset of at least one of the following: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever [≥ 38°C (measured) or history of fever (subjective)] irrespective of admission status
AND
In the 14 days before the onset of symptoms, met at least one of the following epidemiological criteria:
Were in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of SARS-CoV-2 infection;
OR
Had a history of travel to areas with presumed ongoing community transmission of SARS-CoV-2; i.e., Mainland China, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong, Italy, Vietnam and Taiwan.
OR
Worked in, or attended a health care facility where patients with SARS-CoV-2 infections were being treated.
OR
Admitted with severe pneumonia of unknown aetiology.
More from Lifestyle
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two?
Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest.Read More
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.Read More
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal
The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.Read More
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund
The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived.Read More
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35.Read More
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020
Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.Read More
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study
Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.Read More
Why I chose to get my tubes tied at 29
"I have no desire to have kids, and that's okay", says Cape Town writer Carmen Williams.Read More