We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg

City Power Johannesburg is aggressively pursuing R4.9 billion owed to it by over 37 000 users, including 10 400 businesses and 104 government departments, schools and hospitals.

The initiative includes finding illegal connections and cutting off debtors who don’t come forward to make arrangements to pay.

“We will not apologise for cutting power,” warned City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Mangena.

Cutting off customers is a last resort. We want behavioural change… customers need to pay for the electricity they are using… come forward if you know you owe the City any money. Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power Johannesburg

When people don’t pay, we can’t maintain the infrastructure… we’re not able to build… that’s why we get to the point where we have load shedding. Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power Johannesburg

