We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg
City Power Johannesburg is aggressively pursuing R4.9 billion owed to it by over 37 000 users, including 10 400 businesses and 104 government departments, schools and hospitals.
The initiative includes finding illegal connections and cutting off debtors who don’t come forward to make arrangements to pay.
“We will not apologise for cutting power,” warned City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Over 37 000 accounts are in default, among them are 480 large power users such as manufacturing and mines; over 10 400 businesses and 104 Govt depts, including schools, hospitals, and dept offices; and more than 26 600 outstanding residential accounts. #RevenueCollection— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 4, 2020
Clement Manyathela interviewed Mangena.
Cutting off customers is a last resort. We want behavioural change… customers need to pay for the electricity they are using… come forward if you know you owe the City any money.Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power Johannesburg
When people don’t pay, we can’t maintain the infrastructure… we’re not able to build… that’s why we get to the point where we have load shedding.Isaac Mangena, spokesperson - City Power Johannesburg
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
