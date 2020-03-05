[BREAKING NEWS] First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed South Africa’s first proven case of Covid-19 on Thursday.
The patient is a 38-year-old man who returned from Italy on Sunday.
The man consulted a GP on Tuesday, complaining of fever, a sore throat and a cough.
He is currently in self-quarantine.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
We confirm that a suspected case of #COVID19 has tested positive. This is not as a failure but as a success of our health systems to be able to detect and rapidly identify cases. The case has been self-isolated at home since the onset of symptoms and is receiving treatment.— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 5, 2020
