How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How the Cape Town Cycle Tour helps communities such as Ocean View
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jimmy James - Founder at Communities Wellness Solutions
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Corona Virus is in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen
Today at 07:20
Why Solidarity opposes PIC bailing out Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Nomzamo Mbatha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomzamo Mbatha - Actress
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Giorgio Nava - Restauranteur and Chef at 95 Keerom
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
NSPCA Responds To The Inhumane Transportation Of Live Animals By Sea
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grace de Lange
Tony Garrens - Legal Advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum
Today at 10:45
Lace Up For Change Social Upliftment Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Weekly Chat with With Futurist Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Controversial New Nature Reserve By Laws by CoCT Restricting Private Researchers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:45
Prakash Patel-Digital Mourning
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD The City of Cape Town might return to the High Court for further assistance in removing refugees camped out in the city centre. 5 March 2020 5:22 PM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
View all Local
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
View all Business
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19 Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it. 5 March 2020 3:46 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'

5 March 2020 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
JSE
Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram
markets
Coronavirus
dow jones
Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?

Markets have been devastated by the global spread of coronavirus.

Where do you invest your money in situations you cannot control?

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, says it's time to batten the hatches.

Our market is volatile - but I don't think it's nearly as volatile as the US market - moving up and down five per cent in a day.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

What's interesting for us with our circumstances as a country and our history in the last ten, fifteen years - we don't panic on the same scale as the Americans and Europeans are doing. And I think that actually gives us an advantage when we start making investment decisions or not making investment decisions.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

This will have a structural change to the economy, for example in things like supply chains. I think this has woken up the world to the fact that your entire supply chain.... at some point the link runs through China. For example if you are a big truck manufacturer and if you have certain parts which are made for one dollar a piece in China and your truck does not run without that piece and now China slows down - that is going to force a rethink of supply chains. I don't think that means long-term structural damage to the economy.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'


5 March 2020 8:05 PM
by
Tags:
JSE
Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram
markets
Coronavirus
dow jones

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Price money consumer groceries

Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?

27 February 2020 8:14 PM

Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock market crash.jpg

Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?

20 February 2020 7:57 PM

The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year

6 February 2020 8:23 PM

We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest.JPG

This is how you should invest your money for the next decade

23 January 2020 7:57 PM

Personal Finance - Tips on how to invest your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?

9 January 2020 7:59 PM

Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-managementjpeg

How to know if your finances are on track after a lousy year

12 December 2019 8:05 PM

How do you measure if you are financially on track after a lousy year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

Lifestyle

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

Local

EWN Highlights

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

5 March 2020 3:46 PM

Australia beat South Africa to make women's T20 World Cup final

5 March 2020 1:32 PM

Lesotho musician, 2 others implicated in murder of Lipolelo Thabane

5 March 2020 12:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA