Markets have been devastated by the global spread of coronavirus.

Where do you invest your money in situations you cannot control?

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, says it's time to batten the hatches.

Our market is volatile - but I don't think it's nearly as volatile as the US market - moving up and down five per cent in a day. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

What's interesting for us with our circumstances as a country and our history in the last ten, fifteen years - we don't panic on the same scale as the Americans and Europeans are doing. And I think that actually gives us an advantage when we start making investment decisions or not making investment decisions. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

This will have a structural change to the economy, for example in things like supply chains. I think this has woken up the world to the fact that your entire supply chain.... at some point the link runs through China. For example if you are a big truck manufacturer and if you have certain parts which are made for one dollar a piece in China and your truck does not run without that piece and now China slows down - that is going to force a rethink of supply chains. I don't think that means long-term structural damage to the economy. Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

This article first appeared on 702 : How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'