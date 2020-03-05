Standard Bank posts jump in revenue
Standard Bank has managed to grow one per cent, despite the fact that customers are struggling to pay it back when they borrow money.
It was helped by the fact that Standard Bank closed more than 100 branches, cut costs and retrenched staff members.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed the bank's chief about the bank's results, the chances on a rate cut, and life in the time of coronavirus.
It's important to unpack the dynamics. Our credit loss at 68 basis point is still below our target range of between 70 and a 100. You ought to ask who are these borrowers and why are we not as concerned. We are lending to people who are earning between 350-thousand rand a month and above - those would be upper middle income people. They are able to repay their debt because the ratio of their income to their debts have been around nine per cent. They are actually able to meet their obligations. We may be in a down cycle; the environment will be tough. But we manage our lending books very tightly and very strictly.Sim Tshabalala Chief Executive - Standard Bank
Banks are much stricter in their credit extention.
I think the Reserve Bank is likely to cut interest rates. A lot of other countries are considering it. The Chinese are considering a monetary easing as well. Certainly our inflation rate is at all time lows.Sim Tshabalala Chief Executive - Standard Bank
Regarding coronavirus - our challenge is even bigger than just the South African challenge. We operate in 20 countries on the continent and we also have people based in China- they are working from home. We've put in place protocols on how to communicate and how to work. They've not missed a beat. On a serious note - it's testing our disaster recovery, the equipment we use, using the platforms we have for communication. We're thinking of our dealing room; where should our dealers we be sitting. We'll trigger those plans when necessary. At a high level we're in touch with the World Health Organisation, security firms and experts - and we've put systems in place to deal with whether it's dealing with cash, our outbuildings, movement of our people and goods.Sim Tshabalala Chief Executive - Standard Bank
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Standard Bank posts jump in revenue
