De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud

Vukela, the director-general of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, is among five officials implicated in state funeral tender fraud.

Last year, a forensic investigation uncovered irregular expenditure linked to the funeral of the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and those of two other ANC veterans.

It's alleged that the service provider, Crocia Events, inflated invoices, costing taxpayers a staggering R76 million.

De Lille says the report found that there was clearly collusion between the department's officials and the service provider.

However, Vukela, the department’s most senior official, still holds onto his job.

The minister says he has written to President Ramaphosa about the report, it's findings and recommendations, but that he has not yet responded.

On Wednesday, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) told De Lille to forward all her correspondence with Ramaphosa within 14 days.

De Lille says she'll give her full cooperation to the Scopa committee and hopes action will be taken in the next two weeks.

The recommendation in the report made it very clear and five officials were named. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Yesterday, when Scopa asked officials to give the names of the implicated officials, they only gave them for names. I then said that the Director-General is also implicated. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

In terms of the law, it is only the President that can act against a Director-General. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

I've already written to the President about the recommendations and send the report to him. Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

