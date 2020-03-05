De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud
Vukela, the director-general of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, is among five officials implicated in state funeral tender fraud.
Last year, a forensic investigation uncovered irregular expenditure linked to the funeral of the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and those of two other ANC veterans.
It's alleged that the service provider, Crocia Events, inflated invoices, costing taxpayers a staggering R76 million.
RELATED: De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m
De Lille says the report found that there was clearly collusion between the department's officials and the service provider.
However, Vukela, the department’s most senior official, still holds onto his job.
The minister says he has written to President Ramaphosa about the report, it's findings and recommendations, but that he has not yet responded.
On Wednesday, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) told De Lille to forward all her correspondence with Ramaphosa within 14 days.
De Lille says she'll give her full cooperation to the Scopa committee and hopes action will be taken in the next two weeks.
The recommendation in the report made it very clear and five officials were named.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Yesterday, when Scopa asked officials to give the names of the implicated officials, they only gave them for names. I then said that the Director-General is also implicated.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
In terms of the law, it is only the President that can act against a Director-General.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
I've already written to the President about the recommendations and send the report to him.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Politics
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.Read More
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.Read More
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.Read More
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister
Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.Read More
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh
As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.Read More
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.Read More
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.Read More
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families
W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.Read More
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.Read More
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt
Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More