Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two?

Environmentalist and wildlife researcher Gareth Patterson is well-known for contradicting the official SanParks view that there is only one elephant left in the Knysna Forest.

Now he's venturing into even murkier waters with the follow-up to his book The Secret Elephants.

Picture of the Knysna elephant roaming the forest provided by SANParks scientist Lizette Moolman. Picture: @SANParks/Twitter

Beyond the Secret Elephants not only continues the story of his decades-long research into the gentle giants that roam the indigenous forest and fynbos of Knysna, it introduces us to an even more mysterious creature - a hominoid known to locals and forest people as the Otang.

Image: www.uppercasebooks.co.za

Patterson recounts how on his first visit to the area in 1999 to set up a lion sanctuary (and already fascinated by the stories of the Knysna elephants), he found himself listening to a hotel manager's strange tale.

He had a group of German tourists staying with him - like me and my girlfriend they asked for directions into the forest - and in the afternoon he found them in a shocked state in the bar... They recounted how they drove into the forest up to the Diepwalle forest station, and on the way they saw three human-like figures standing on the side of the road and they dashed across bi-pedally. Gareth Patterson, Author - Beyond the Secret Elephants

The tourists got quite angry when the hotel manager said the creatures must have been baboons.

You know, when you do see these beings it leaves you in a terrible, terrible, shocked state because you've seen something that, according to science, doesn't exist. It's like post-traumatic stress disorder. Gareth Patterson, Author - Beyond the Secret Elephants

Patteson said he moved to Knysna with an open mind regarding the numbers of elephant that might still be roaming the forest.

The last thing on my mind was hairy hominoids. If anything I would have been skeptical about that sort of thing, but more and more these stories kept on drifting towards me. Gareth Patterson, Author - Beyond the Secret Elephants

Out of the 70 people at his book launch, two had eye-witness accounts of these beings, he says. Another two relayed accounts of friends of theirs.

Someone made the calculation that represents about 7.5% of the people there, which is an incredibly high proportion! Gareth Patterson, Author - Beyond the Secret Elephants

Patterson notes that people typically fear ridicule by telling and also doubt themselves if they've seen something shocking.

His book serves to vindicate people who've resisted coming clean about their own sightings, he says.

I've had four clear sightings and two not-so-good sightings and sometimes I would even doubt myself. Gareth Patterson, Author - Beyond the Secret Elephants

It was like a hidden project. The elephant project was like the official project but there was a parallel project which was the Otang. Gareth Patterson, Author - Beyond the Secret Elephants

He also references similar stories from other parts of the world, saying he believes there isn't necessarily only a single species of these creatures.

Listen to the fascinating discussion about Patterson's research and his own observations: