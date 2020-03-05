City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD

The refugees and asylum-seekers were removed from around the Central Methodist Mission Church on Greenmarket Square on Sunday when the City began enforcing its court order.

On Monday, they were camped out at McKenzie Street Park, near the Cape Town CBD police station.

When the group moved from the church to other public open spaces within the CBD, it placed them in contempt of the court order, says the City's JP Smith.

When the group was told they would be arrested, they voluntarily agreed to walk to the police station.

When they arrived at the police station, SAPS officers declined to detain any of them.

The City is now contemplating whether it should approach the Western Cape High Court again for clarity on the role of South African Police Service (SAPS) and other state departments in the refugee situation.

Smith says the City identified 171 empty bed spaces at shelters across Cape Town for refugees willing to move from the streets.

However, Smith claims that the group's leadership has been pressurising people to stay defiant.

Meanwhile, the City has received new complaints from residents and business in and around Albertus street.

"It looks like we're in for another long haul" Smith says.

The court order said people may be cleared from GMS. After they are cleared, they may not settle on any other public open space or erect any structures on them. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

If that happens, they are in contempt of court... The Sheriff with the support of SAPS must act to ensure compliance with the court order. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

They voluntarily agreed to walk to SAPS and hand themselves over because they are in contempt. SAPS then declined to detain them. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

SAPS is not making it possible to invoke the criminal justice system to drive towards compliance. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

SAPS has declined a request for comment on-air.

