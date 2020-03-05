Short-term insurer Santam has reported solid operational results for 2019.

Lizé Lambrechts, the Santam Group CEO, said the group is satisfied with its performance, under the circumstances.

Fires, floods and drought devastated various parts of the country during 2019, with Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape taking a particular toll.

Santam paid more than R800 million in Agriculture-related claims during the period under review.

The year 2019 was a year of mixed fortunes. In the first half we had lots of catastrophes and many claims but the second half was much kinder to us, enabling us to deliver a reasonable underwriting result for the year. Lize Lambrechts, Chief Executive - Santam

Our personalised and commercial clients - everybody is trying to get the best possible price for their insurance. We also work hard with our clients to see how we can enable them to actually reduce their risk and therefore reduce the premium Lize Lambrechts, Chief Executive - Santam

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results