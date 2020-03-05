CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:25
Hiking with Tim Lundy: beginner walking tips and preparations
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 20:48
How to avoid spreading fake news on whatsapps re Corona
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray Joseph - former News Editor at Daily Voice
Raymond Joseph
Today at 21:05
Mango Groove's Claire Johnston on their upcoming 2020 Huawei K-day performance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Johnston - Lead Singer at Mango Grove
Today at 21:31
There is still a role for the pneumococcal & annual influenza vaccine in preparing for the arrival coronavirus disease in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser
Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 21:45
Should aunts and uncles discipline your child?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section. 5 March 2020 2:49 PM
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg "Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money." 5 March 2020 2:38 PM
View all Local
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
Standard Bank posts jump in revenue The Money Show interviews Standard Bank about their results - and how banks deal with dirty cash in the time of coronavirus 5 March 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes

5 March 2020 6:22 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town Cycle Tour
David Bellairs
e-bikes
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.

Cape Town is gearing up for the world's largest individually timed cycle race on Sunday as the Health Department confirms the first confirmed case of Covid-19.

John Maytham gets an update from Cape Town Cycle Tour director David Bellairs (and info on the historic introduction of e-bikes).

RELATED: CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead

Bellairs says protocols are in place both at the Expo and on the route.

We have facilities at each of the water stations where patients can be isolated in the event of them presenting with symptoms, so that they can then be taken off for testing. But at this point we've been advised there's no call by either provincial, national or the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to call off any major event.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour

He says nine riders from Italy have withdrawn - one from a red zone and a party of eight.

We will only know on Saturday how many of the others who haven't advised have pulled out. Something that does get a little skewed on stats is we have 28 riders from Italy participating, but we know for a fact that five of those are resident in South Africa, from the diplomatic corps.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour

An advisory has been sent to all international entrants with a questionnaire which indicates when it would be advisable to either get medical advice before heading to South Africa, or when to consult a doctor if already in the country.

We have also warned all inbound participants that they will be checked at points of entry and there is a possibility if anybody is presenting with symptoms that they will be quarantined and held up for two days while tests are being done.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour

So there's a high probability that anybody presenting may not actually make the cycle tour because they're going to be quarantined before they can get into the country.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour

International numbers are significantly down this year he says, with a drop from the average 3,000 riders to a figure of 2,500 at the moment.

We've been advised by the NICD that the implementation by national government at points of entry, they believe to be more than sufficient... So, at what point do you start shutting the borders and not letting anybody into the country?

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour

Bellairs also confirms that e-bikes are being allowed on the route for the first time on Sunday.

It's a trial. It's about making cycling more accessible which sounds like a contradiction in terms because e-bikes are so expensive, but we do know there are a lot of people who for medical reasons can't ride 109 kilometres.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour

These riders will not be timed or placed, but will receive a certificate of participation.

For more detail, take a listen (skip to 5:05 for e-bike info):


More from Local

191114refugees

City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD

5 March 2020 5:22 PM

The City of Cape Town might return to the High Court for further assistance in removing refugees camped out in the city centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190208elephant-knysnajpg

Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two?

5 March 2020 4:48 PM

Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181225-newbornjpg

C-section rate among SA med scheme members now among highest in the world

5 March 2020 2:49 PM

Council for Medical Schemes study finds almost 77% of babies covered by medical aid schemes are delivered by caesarian section.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto former powerplant, cooling tower 123rflifestyle 123rf

We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg

5 March 2020 2:38 PM

"Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

5 March 2020 2:15 PM

The patient is a 38-year-old man who returned from Italy on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milnerton-Lagoon-Pollution-sign

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

5 March 2020 1:26 PM

The City of Cape Town has published a draft Nature Reserves by-law that could hinder independent monitoring and research work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-of-hopejpg

Hands of Hope: A prisoner rehabilitation success story

5 March 2020 12:11 PM

'We've proven that people can change radically, if they can just provide for themselves' says project manager Hansie Elcock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-capetalkjpg

Check your virtue signaling before slamming Greenmarket Square concert - Refilwe

5 March 2020 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto weighs in on the City of Cape Town's revitalisation party at Greenmarket Square party which has received backlash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enoch

Enock Mpianzi report: Parktown Boys’ High officials and camp liable for death

5 March 2020 6:32 AM

On Wednesday night Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi released his findings into the death of Park Town Boys pupil, Enock Mpianzi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

service-dining-roomsjpg

Meal provider for CT homeless re-opens, faces more aggression from refugees

4 March 2020 6:31 PM

Police advised Service Dining Rooms to temporarily close their doors in view of threats amid refugee tensions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

