How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space
The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in a significant drop in manufacturing output and had a huge impact on tourism and public gatherings.
The New York Times compiled a set of images that show public places, airports and factories before and after the outbreak.
A big impact from a virus that is over 600 times narrower than a human hair.
