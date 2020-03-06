How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardsley
Today at 10:33
NSPCA Responds To The Inhumane Transportation Of Live Animals By Sea
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grace de Lange
Tony Garrens - Legal Advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum
Today at 10:45
Lace Up For Change Social Upliftment Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Weekly Chat with With Futurist Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Controversial New Nature Reserve By Laws by CoCT Restricting Private Researchers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:45
Prakash Patel-Digital Mourning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:38
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend (events diary)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD The City of Cape Town might return to the High Court for further assistance in removing refugees camped out in the city centre. 5 March 2020 5:22 PM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
View all Local
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
View all Politics
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
View all Business
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19 Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it. 5 March 2020 3:46 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler. 5 March 2020 11:28 AM
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada. 4 March 2020 11:46 AM
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities. 3 March 2020 6:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space

6 March 2020 8:47 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19
The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.

The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in a significant drop in manufacturing output and had a huge impact on tourism and public gatherings.

The New York Times compiled a set of images that show public places, airports and factories before and after the outbreak.

A big impact from a virus that is over 600 times narrower than a human hair.


6 March 2020 8:47 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID-19

More from World

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

4 March 2020 4:14 PM

Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock-Market-Crash.jpg

How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth

4 March 2020 1:34 PM

'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

china-pollution-droppng

[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown

2 March 2020 10:14 AM

Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics

29 February 2020 12:10 PM

The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'

28 February 2020 11:58 AM

Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'

27 February 2020 12:54 PM

Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170118joebidenjpg

'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'

27 February 2020 11:08 AM

"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Milan Italy Duomo at sunrise 123rflifestyle 123rf

Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident

27 February 2020 10:05 AM

Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy describes the impact of coronavirus in the city which is now under quarantine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

Local

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

Lifestyle

Prof slams City of CT's draft by-law that may stifle independent enviro research

Local

EWN Highlights

School attended by KZN coronavirus patient's children closed for the day

6 March 2020 8:50 AM

ANC: Pension funds should also be used to invest in small businesses

6 March 2020 8:29 AM

Coronavirus: SANDF denies reports soldiers refuse to travel to Wuhan

6 March 2020 8:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA