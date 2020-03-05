'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits
South Africa has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Bruce Whitfield asked Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Health, if we have what it takes to contain the beast of COVID-19.
We're doing absolutely everything we can to prepare. I think our preparation has been good.Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
We've assembled a large leadership team. We've been doing nothing else really for the last ten days or so. It's important for people to have all the facts - education is central to remain calm. We've created an information hub on the Discovery website to provide one source of information. We're concerned about misinformation. All lines of the health products, together with our support of our regulator - we've extended those benefits to provide full cover from risk from Discovery Health products for all of the COVID-19 confirmed infections.Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
Does this mean no matter what you pay in terms of premiums, you'll be covered for COVID-19?
Correct. We've quickly created a new benefit. This benefit is called the World Health Organisation outbreak benefit. It will provide cover in any global health emergency like COVID-19 for confirmed cases in order to pay for diagnostics - and pay for all treatment in and out of hospital. Schemes are mandated to have capital reserves and solvency reserves. Those solvency reserves are there to support members in cases of crisis.Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
