'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How the Cape Town Cycle Tour helps communities such as Ocean View
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jimmy James - Founder at Communities Wellness Solutions
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Corona Virus is in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen
Today at 07:20
Why Solidarity opposes PIC bailing out Eskom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Nomzamo Mbatha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomzamo Mbatha - Actress
Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Giorgio Nava - Restauranteur and Chef at 95 Keerom
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Answers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
NSPCA Responds To The Inhumane Transportation Of Live Animals By Sea
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grace de Lange
Tony Garrens - Legal Advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum
Today at 10:45
Lace Up For Change Social Upliftment Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Faizel Jacobs
Today at 11:05
Weekly Chat with With Futurist Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Controversial New Nature Reserve By Laws by CoCT Restricting Private Researchers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:45
Prakash Patel-Digital Mourning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD The City of Cape Town might return to the High Court for further assistance in removing refugees camped out in the city centre. 5 March 2020 5:22 PM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action. 5 March 2020 1:11 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims. 5 March 2020 7:12 PM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19 Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it. 5 March 2020 3:46 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits

5 March 2020 7:48 PM
by
Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19.

South Africa has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Bruce Whitfield asked Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Health, if we have what it takes to contain the beast of COVID-19.

We're doing absolutely everything we can to prepare. I think our preparation has been good.

Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health

We've assembled a large leadership team. We've been doing nothing else really for the last ten days or so. It's important for people to have all the facts - education is central to remain calm. We've created an information hub on the Discovery website to provide one source of information. We're concerned about misinformation. All lines of the health products, together with our support of our regulator - we've extended those benefits to provide full cover from risk from Discovery Health products for all of the COVID-19 confirmed infections.

Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health

Does this mean no matter what you pay in terms of premiums, you'll be covered for COVID-19?

Correct. We've quickly created a new benefit. This benefit is called the World Health Organisation outbreak benefit. It will provide cover in any global health emergency like COVID-19 for confirmed cases in order to pay for diagnostics - and pay for all treatment in and out of hospital. Schemes are mandated to have capital reserves and solvency reserves. Those solvency reserves are there to support members in cases of crisis.

Dr. Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits


