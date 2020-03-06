Nafiz Modack claims he recorded alleged bribe audio linked to Jeremy Vearey
Western Cape police boss Major-General Jeremy Vearey was accused of soliciting bribes by the Sunday Times last year in a story that has recently been retracted.
RELATED: Major-General Vearey opens up about Sunday Times bribery allegation apology
The newspaper relied on a voice recording which they alleged featured the voices of Vearey, Modack and his "go-between", Mohamedaly Hanware.
This month, the publication retracted any suggestion that recording featured Vearey's voice.
Modack has told CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies that the recording was taped by him.
The controversial businessman says he will reveal the information he has if the matter is heard in court.
Vearey has indicated that he is pursuing civil action after the false allegations against him.
I'll keep most of the comment for when the matter goes to court.Nafiz Modack
I was part of the recording, I made the recording. I recorded it.Nafiz Modack
If it goes to court, I will bring my information with, if it's going to be necessary and when I need to use it.Nafiz Modack
In the past Modack has accused Vearey of having gang ties and extorting money from him.
When asked on Friday if Vearey was a corrupt cop, Modack says he'll "leave it for the court findings".
However, he claims investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear is corrupt and has fabricated several cases against him, including the recent extortion case.
Last month, Modack and three co-accused were acquitted of extortion after they were accused of running a protection racket and extorting the Grand Cafe in Table Bay harbour out of R90,000 in November 2017.
Listen to Nafiz Modack comment on Today with Kieno Kammies:
