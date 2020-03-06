'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane is the host of Weekend Breakfast on CapeTalk.
It is a Sunday mid-morning. I have just concluded the Sunday edition of the Weekend Breakfast Show on CapeTalk, and I am taking a lazy walk back to my home in the CBD. All the while soaking in the fantastic day we have been gifted.
You see, I interviewed the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, earlier that morning and all he would commit to is that the enforcing of the by-laws was imminent. I did not expect that it would be happening that very morning.
I first notice that some of the roads in the area have been cordoned off. And as I was walking down Shortmarket Street, I look to my right to see the pavements which had been occupied by hundreds of refugees were now free of the African nationals and were being cleaned of the rubble that was left behind.
In listening to an interview John Maytham has with the Reverend Alan Storey on the Monday afternoon, I am pleased to hear that law enforcement and the City had approached the action with grace and dignity.
It has been 145 days of discomfort and inconvenience I am happy to no longer have to experience, I think to myself. My daily visits to the gym on the other side of the square from where I live in the CBD has been greeted every morning with a smell of stale urine; interrupted by the sight of children being washed in makeshift basins on Burg Street, and the often unappetising smells of breakfast being prepared on open flames on the said street.
The few minutes it takes me to walk the short distance between the two buildings would see my eyes assaulted with placards declaring that South Africa is abusing their human rights and that we have been very inhospitable. ‘Not true,’ I would hear myself muttering under my breath. We are kind and accommodating. How else would you explain the patience that has been demanded of everyone these last few months?
In the early months of the sitting-in protests, meetings would be held almost every evening where a loudspeaker would be used to communicate progress and developments. Evenings near the Greenmarket Square would often be punctuated with shouts of ‘No More South Africa’ from the African nationals who were angry and frustrated.
I must confess that I did find myself wondering ‘Why not go then?’
You see, they were sold a dream that they would be able to force our government as well as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to ensure them safe passage to Canada and Europe. Something that will never happen as this is outside of the purview of both our government and the UN agency.
An additional complication for me is that I am a part-time congregant of the Central Methodist Mission. And there has been no mass since the end of December 2019. Unfortunately, the order granted to the City of Cape Town by the Western Cape High Court does not extend to the refugees camping inside the Church building.
Several hundred people, including more than 50 children under the age of five. Everything about this is devoid of dignity and justice.
I am reminded that Mahatma Gandhi once said: ‘The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.’
But how can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?
