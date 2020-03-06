'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
It is irrational and immoral to try to save Eskom with workers’ pensions, says trade union Solidarity.
This is morally wrong. The moment you allow the government to start using income outside of tax money because it’s in a crisis, that’s a Pandora’s Box that we really do not want to open.Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
Trade union Cosatu’s plan to bail out Eskom using R250 billion sourced from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is starting to take shape, with the backing of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
What you’re proposing is to take the savings of nurses and teachers to pay for the damage wrought by looters and thieves…Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
Solidarity says it will take the fight to save workers’ pension to court.
Cosatu has now toned down its plan, saying it [PIC bailout of Eskom] should be in line with investment mandates… Why would you need to force a pension fund to invest in something that’s in line with investment mandates? It doesn’t make any sense to have to force them if it was an attractive investment.Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
An easy way for Eskom to attract investment is to just be an attractive investment!Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Connie Mulder, Head of Research at Solidarity.
We’re being told we need to take the savings of workers… otherwise, the country will explode…Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
It’s amazingly reckless! … the absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings! He says the money in this country is in the pension funds. Yes, but it’s not your money! …Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
Any pension fund trustee has one duty, and that is to have the best interests of the members at heart… Board members will be personally responsible.Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
This is invested in the economy at the moment. What you’re proposing is removing money from a productive sector of the economy – which is creating wealth and jobs – and then throwing it into an unproductive sector… Wealth destruction on both sides…Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait
Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll last week.Read More
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'
Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?Read More
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits
Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19.Read More
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results
Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims.Read More
Standard Bank posts jump in revenue
The Money Show interviews Standard Bank about their results - and how banks deal with dirty cash in the time of coronavirusRead More
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg
"Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money."Read More
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine
Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
'Between 1923 and 2008 Eskom received no fiscal support – not a cent'
For 85 years Eskom got no bailouts. Over the last decade, it received a life-stealing R83bn in support, says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry head, Geoff Jacobs discusses the effects on Cape Town business.Read More
More from Opinion
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.Read More
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study
Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.Read More
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.Read More
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.Read More
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it?
Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits).Read More
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence
What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
More from Politics
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.Read More
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.Read More
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.Read More
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.Read More
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister
Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.Read More
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh
As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.Read More
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.Read More
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.Read More
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families
W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.Read More