'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
Songezo's Cycling Academy sees 20 youngsters from Masi set to take part in Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Jim - Founder of Songezo's Cycling Academy
Today at 15:40
Belinda Mountain: Our age shouldn't limit us
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain - Blogger
Today at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Louis De Waal of the Magnificent Seven shares a little bit about where his love for the Cycle Tour started
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis de Waal - Cyclist
Today at 17:05
Zuma’s affidavit will destroy Mkhwebane’s case, says Kieswetter’s lawyer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 17:46
Albert Frost on new music and his show at Backsberg on Sunday 8th March
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Frost - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Politics

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

6 March 2020 10:46 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cosatu
Solidarity
PIC
Public Investment Corporation
Refilwe Moloto
Eskom bailout
Connie Mulder
worker pensions
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.

It is irrational and immoral to try to save Eskom with workers’ pensions, says trade union Solidarity.

This is morally wrong. The moment you allow the government to start using income outside of tax money because it’s in a crisis, that’s a Pandora’s Box that we really do not want to open.

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Trade union Cosatu’s plan to bail out Eskom using R250 billion sourced from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is starting to take shape, with the backing of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What you’re proposing is to take the savings of nurses and teachers to pay for the damage wrought by looters and thieves…

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Solidarity says it will take the fight to save workers’ pension to court.

Cosatu has now toned down its plan, saying it [PIC bailout of Eskom] should be in line with investment mandates… Why would you need to force a pension fund to invest in something that’s in line with investment mandates? It doesn’t make any sense to have to force them if it was an attractive investment.

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

An easy way for Eskom to attract investment is to just be an attractive investment!

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Connie Mulder, Head of Research at Solidarity.

We’re being told we need to take the savings of workers… otherwise, the country will explode…

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

It’s amazingly reckless! … the absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings! He says the money in this country is in the pension funds. Yes, but it’s not your money! …

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Any pension fund trustee has one duty, and that is to have the best interests of the members at heart… Board members will be personally responsible.

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

This is invested in the economy at the moment. What you’re proposing is removing money from a productive sector of the economy – which is creating wealth and jobs – and then throwing it into an unproductive sector… Wealth destruction on both sides…

Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


6 March 2020 10:46 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cosatu
Solidarity
PIC
Public Investment Corporation
Refilwe Moloto
Eskom bailout
Connie Mulder
worker pensions

More from Business

sheep-flock-livestock-meat-animals-farming-123rf

Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait

6 March 2020 12:38 PM

Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'

5 March 2020 8:05 PM

Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Virus Earth composite

'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits

5 March 2020 7:48 PM

Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

santam logo

Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results

5 March 2020 7:12 PM

Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

standard-bank-new-logojpg

Standard Bank posts jump in revenue

5 March 2020 6:47 PM

The Money Show interviews Standard Bank about their results - and how banks deal with dirty cash in the time of coronavirus

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto former powerplant, cooling tower 123rflifestyle 123rf

We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg

5 March 2020 2:38 PM

"Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130405GracaMadiba.jpg

Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine

5 March 2020 1:09 PM

Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sale 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:28 AM

Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

'Between 1923 and 2008 Eskom received no fiscal support – not a cent'

5 March 2020 9:38 AM

For 85 years Eskom got no bailouts. Over the last decade, it received a life-stealing R83bn in support, says Prof Anton Eberhard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD foreshore 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce

5 March 2020 8:58 AM

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry head, Geoff Jacobs discusses the effects on Cape Town business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

corolla-cpng

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

6 March 2020 11:47 AM

Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greenmarket Square Cape Town 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'

6 March 2020 11:08 AM

Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sale 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:28 AM

Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW M4

Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study

4 March 2020 11:46 AM

Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b7d48f2d-4d27-4a97-af5e-baf67464cda8.jpg

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

3 March 2020 6:56 PM

The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

3 March 2020 2:09 PM

The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Litter waste refuse dumped 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it?

2 March 2020 12:20 PM

Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190528-adam-catzavelos-edjpg

Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence

28 February 2020 1:44 PM

What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TOKYO, JAPAN Pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing 123rflifestyle 123rf

How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?

27 February 2020 3:44 PM

What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

jacob-zuma-or-tambo-ewnjpg

Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector

6 March 2020 2:02 PM

Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-de-lille-edjpg

De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud

5 March 2020 4:31 PM

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

90511malemajpg

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row

5 March 2020 2:24 PM

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane City Hall Pretoria 123rfpolitics 123rflocal 123rf

'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration

5 March 2020 1:11 PM

The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue

5 March 2020 11:56 AM

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171110-toilets-4jpg

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

4 March 2020 11:02 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b7d48f2d-4d27-4a97-af5e-baf67464cda8.jpg

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

3 March 2020 6:56 PM

The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-foreign-nationals-edjpg

W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families

3 March 2020 11:28 AM

W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser, face masks fly off shelves in Joburg

6 March 2020 2:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize gives update on Hilton coronavirus situation

6 March 2020 2:33 PM

MPs 'pleased' with Acsa's measures to detect coronavirus at ports of entry

6 March 2020 2:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA