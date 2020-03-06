'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

It is irrational and immoral to try to save Eskom with workers’ pensions, says trade union Solidarity.

This is morally wrong. The moment you allow the government to start using income outside of tax money because it’s in a crisis, that’s a Pandora’s Box that we really do not want to open. Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Trade union Cosatu’s plan to bail out Eskom using R250 billion sourced from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is starting to take shape, with the backing of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What you’re proposing is to take the savings of nurses and teachers to pay for the damage wrought by looters and thieves… Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Solidarity says it will take the fight to save workers’ pension to court.

Cosatu has now toned down its plan, saying it [PIC bailout of Eskom] should be in line with investment mandates… Why would you need to force a pension fund to invest in something that’s in line with investment mandates? It doesn’t make any sense to have to force them if it was an attractive investment. Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

An easy way for Eskom to attract investment is to just be an attractive investment! Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Connie Mulder, Head of Research at Solidarity.

We’re being told we need to take the savings of workers… otherwise, the country will explode… Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

It’s amazingly reckless! … the absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings! He says the money in this country is in the pension funds. Yes, but it’s not your money! … Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

Any pension fund trustee has one duty, and that is to have the best interests of the members at heart… Board members will be personally responsible. Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

This is invested in the economy at the moment. What you’re proposing is removing money from a productive sector of the economy – which is creating wealth and jobs – and then throwing it into an unproductive sector… Wealth destruction on both sides… Connie Mulder, Head of Research - Solidarity

