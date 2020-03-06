International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children

Our Trailblazer is SA superstar, actress Nomzamo Mbatha. While living in the United States these days, she still calls SA (and Cape Town!) home.

She speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her work with the Cotton On Foundation and her role in the upcoming sequel to Coming to America with Eddie Murphy.

Joining a global movement such as the Cotton On Foundation is really incredible for me because I do a lot of philanthropy, charity, and sustainable development - especially when we talk about the communities which we come from. Nomzamo Mbatha, Actress and philanthropist

She describes a wonderful uplifting project to refurbish schools in KwaMashu, a township north of Durban, that is very close to her heart.

It is an R500 million project.

And her work with the foundation on this project?

It was just a marriage that was meant to be. Nomzamo Mbatha, Actress and philanthropist

100% of the proceeds of the selected merchandise in Cotton On stores goes to the foundation, she says.

She talks about her journey and how she paused her career and went back to finish her university studies.

I said I don't want to be the face of quitting...never leave anything hanging because it can become a theme throughout your life. Go back and complete it. Nomzamo Mbatha, Actress and philanthropist

Nomzama chats to Refilwe about her role in the upcoming sequel to Coming to America with Eddie Murphy.

Listen to her inspiring interview below: