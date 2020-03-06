Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait
Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) approached the Grahamstown High Court to halt the shipping of the 70,000 live sheep in inhumane condition.
The case was struck off the roll last week due to procedural issues.
The sheep will be shipped to Kuwait by Middle East import company Al Mawashi on board the Al-Shuwaikh this weekend.
While the Kuwaiti-bound vessel will leave from East London harbour in the Eastern Cape, animal rights activists in Cape Town have planned to march through the city centre on Saturday.
RELATED: End abuse of animals on livestock ships, says Futuregrowth's Andrew Canter
NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson says the animals face inhumane handling and treatment before, during and after the voyage.
Al Mawashi's first shipment of live sheep left South African shores in October last year under what Wilson describes as "horrific conditions."
She says the sheep are pulled by their fleece, ears, horns and nose.
The animals spend 3 weeks in transit covered in faeces and subjected to heat distress, Wilson adds.
They have a feedlot in Berlin in the Eastern Cape where we found numerous concerns with animals health.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
These animals are pulled by their fleece, it causes a lot of bruising and haemorrhaging to the skin.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
They often try to load these animals sick or injured.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
The ship does not get cleaned. They are made to live in their own faecal matter and urine... This results in high ammonia levels which causes respiratory distress in the sheep.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
These animals suffer from the time they are loaded [onto the ship], all the way to the time they are offloaded and often even once they are there when they get slaughtered.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
Tony Garrens, the legal advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum, says criminal prosecutions in animal welfare matters is difficult to achieve.
Garrens says tighter regulation and legislative changes are needed to combat the cruel, unethical trade.
We as a welfare community feel that morally, ethically and probably also legally, that this type of trade is unconscionable and unacceptable.Tony Garrens, Legal Advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle
The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable death.Read More
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing
The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and conviction.Read More
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points?
DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday.Read More
SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian
"There’s no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We’ve been to Ebola-stricken areas; it’s an insult!"Read More
'Coronavirus case has shaken the community of Hilton, children's school closes'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Ward councillor Craig Miller reported the patient is doing much better and appealed for calm.Read More
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.Read More
Nafiz Modack claims he recorded alleged bribe audio linked to Jeremy Vearey
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack says he has information about the recording that was used to implicate the top cop in corruption.Read More
'No evidence that virus is circulating widely in the community in South Africa'
Prof Cheryl Cohen of the NICD says we are prepared and have plans in place to deal with COVID-19 and there is no community spread.Read More
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes
Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.Read More
City may head back to court after SAPS refuses to arrest refugees in the CBD
The City of Cape Town might return to the High Court for further assistance in removing refugees camped out in the city centre.Read More
More from Business
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'
Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?Read More
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits
Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19.Read More
Despite fires, drought and floods - Santam still delivers reasonable results
Fires, floods and drought devastated the country during 2019. Santam paid millions in claims.Read More
Standard Bank posts jump in revenue
The Money Show interviews Standard Bank about their results - and how banks deal with dirty cash in the time of coronavirusRead More
We will not apologise for cutting power - City Power Johannesburg
"Customers must pay for the electricity they are using," warns Isaac Mangena. "Come forward if you know you owe the City money."Read More
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine
Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
'Between 1923 and 2008 Eskom received no fiscal support – not a cent'
For 85 years Eskom got no bailouts. Over the last decade, it received a life-stealing R83bn in support, says Prof Anton Eberhard.Read More
Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry head, Geoff Jacobs discusses the effects on Cape Town business.Read More