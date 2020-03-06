Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It's a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday's 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's "hoopla" man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

6 March 2020 11:47 AM
by
Tags:
Humour
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 memes
covid-19 jokes
Søren Kierkegaard
Cracking Up: American Humor in a Time of Conflict
jokes
Paul Lewis
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.

The only intelligent tactical response to life’s horror is to laugh defiantly at it.

Søren Kierkegaard, Danish existentialist philosopher

Memes about Covid-19 is going, uhm, viral at a rate that would terrify epidemiologists.

The jokes and memes can relieve anxiety, but they’re also spreading misinformation and racism.

For example, despite there being no need for facemasks – and urgent requests from authorities that people not to buy them – they’re a constant feature of covid-19 memes.

“This virus is a terribly scary thing and, therefore, we should expect jokes about it,” says Paul Lewis, author of “Cracking Up: American Humor in a Time of Conflict”.

In other words, people aren’t joking despite the seriousness of the problem but because of it.

“Jokes are a way of temporarily triumphing over fear,” says Lewis. “If they’re not racist and spreading fake information it’s hard to begrudge anyone a Covid-19 quip.”

Is it okay to joke about the coronavirus? We are sourcing opinions - click here to have your say.


Greenmarket Square Cape Town 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'

6 March 2020 11:08 AM

Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

6 March 2020 10:46 AM

"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.

sale 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:28 AM

Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

BMW M4

Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study

4 March 2020 11:46 AM

Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.

b7d48f2d-4d27-4a97-af5e-baf67464cda8.jpg

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

3 March 2020 6:56 PM

The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

3 March 2020 2:09 PM

The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.

Litter waste refuse dumped 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it?

2 March 2020 12:20 PM

Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits).

190528-adam-catzavelos-edjpg

Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence

28 February 2020 1:44 PM

What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

TOKYO, JAPAN Pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing 123rflifestyle 123rf

How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?

27 February 2020 3:44 PM

What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

nomzamo-mbathajpeg

International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children

6 March 2020 11:06 AM

While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.

190208elephant-knysnajpg

Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two?

5 March 2020 4:48 PM

Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest.

200219-coronavirusjpg

How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19

5 March 2020 3:46 PM

Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it.

ocean-view-ladies-cycling-squadjfif

Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour

5 March 2020 12:21 PM

The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.

170313cycletourjpg

Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal

5 March 2020 11:52 AM

The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.

sale 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market

5 March 2020 11:28 AM

Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

131022feul5 .jpg

You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund

4 March 2020 3:25 PM

The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived.

Coding computer programming

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

4 March 2020 2:12 PM

The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35.

ocean-view-ladies-cycling-squadjfif

Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020

4 March 2020 1:50 PM

Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser, face masks fly off shelves in Joburg

6 March 2020 2:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize gives update on Hilton coronavirus situation

6 March 2020 2:33 PM

MPs 'pleased' with Acsa's measures to detect coronavirus at ports of entry

6 March 2020 2:17 PM

