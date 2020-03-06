'Coronavirus case has shaken the community of Hilton, children's school closes'
The man diagnosed with the first coronavirus case in South Africa lives in the small town of Hilton, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu Natal. His children attend Cowan House Preparatory School in the area.
The school decided to close on Friday, although EWN reports that NICD advised that it was unnecessary to do so.
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Craig Miller, the ward councillor in the area has called for calm.
He told EWN he has been in touch with the man who contracted coronavirus.
He says the man is doing much better.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
There are cars here blocking the school with lots of traffic, and although the school is closed perhaps parents are wanting answers. People in this community are worried.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
This one case has shaken the community of Hilton.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Duma confirms that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is still expected to visit the school on Friday afternoon to give an update on the case.
Listen to the interview below:
