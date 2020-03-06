Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing

Ninow was sentenced to life behind bars last year after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018

His lawyers have argued that the Pretoria High Court failed to consider all aspects of his case before they sentenced him to life behind bars, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.

Ninow previously told the court he didn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated the little girl.

He listed alcohol and drugs as contributing factors. His lawyers want Ninow's history of drug use and other childhood factors to be taken into account.

Meanwhile, the State argues that the violent act was clearly premeditated.

Some of the elements that were read out during his conviction are being used by his lawyer's to argue for a shorter sentence. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

The lawyers are applying for leave to appeal in order for the matter to be heard in the Supreme Court. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Judge Papi Masopa is clearly very annoyed with Ninow's lawyers and speaking about the fact that a lot of what was argued today had been dealt with during the trial. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Judgment in the appeal bid has on Friday been reserved in the High Court in Pretoria.

Ninow is expected to know on Tuesday whether or not he will be able to appeal his sentence and conviction, but the prospects seem bleak.

