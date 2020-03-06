SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) don’t want to risk their lives by travelling to Wuhan in China to evacuate citizens, according to the Mail & Guardian.

Wuhan is the epicentre of the covid-19 outbreak.

SANDF troops take part in war games to prepare for active combat. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini has rubbished the allegations.

There’s no truth in the article… We have been hard at work planning this operation… Our members have been doing this work for the past two weeks, making sure everything is in place for the repatriation of our South African citizens in Wuhan… The aircraft is already acquired. Soon we’ll be leaving. Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesperson - South African National Defence Force

We deal with serious, serious viruses in the Defence Force… To say our soldiers are scared of corona is sad… We’ve been to Ebola-stricken areas… it’s an insult! Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesperson - South African National Defence Force

Clement Manyathela interviewed Dlamini.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.