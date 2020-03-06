Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle

The 19-year-old student was raped and murdered by a Post Office teller inside the Clareinch Post Office in August last year.

Here killer Luyanda Botha, who was handed three life sentences, was employed despite having a criminal record.

Uyinene's uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, says the decision to pursue legal action was taken after careful consideration.

He says the Mrwetyana family wants to ensure that justice is served and that the Post Office is held accountable for the heinous crime.

He says his niece's death was unnecessary and could have been prevented had the state-owned postal enterprise vetted its employees properly or acted on information at its disposal.

The uncle says he hopes the case encourages other employers to conduct thorough background checks and due diligence.

The Mrwetyana family instituted a civil claim was instituted two weeks ago and are now ready for litigation.

After careful consideration as a family, we decided to take this step. Thembelani Mrwetyana

The circumstances surrounding this terrible ordeal were compelling us to take this route. Thembelani Mrwetyana

The Post Office was in the know in terms of the murderer's past criminal record. Thembelani Mrwetyana

It's something that could have been prevented had the Post Office acted on a report that was on their table that suggested that this fellow was a criminal and ex-convict. Yet they still continued employing him. Thembelani Mrwetyana

Listen to Uyinene Mrwetyana's uncle speak on The Midday Report: