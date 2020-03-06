Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
Songezo's Cycling Academy sees 20 youngsters from Masi set to take part in Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Jim - Founder of Songezo's Cycling Academy
Today at 15:40
Belinda Mountain: Our age shouldn't limit us
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain - Blogger
Today at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Louis De Waal of the Magnificent Seven shares a little bit about where his love for the Cycle Tour started
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis de Waal - Cyclist
Today at 17:05
Zuma’s affidavit will destroy Mkhwebane’s case, says Kieswetter’s lawyer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 17:46
Albert Frost on new music and his show at Backsberg on Sunday 8th March
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Frost - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown. 4 March 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector

6 March 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Public Protector
SARS
Busisiwe Mhwebane
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.

Former president Jacob Zuma filed papers in court confirming he would not be opposing nor supporting Kieswetter’s court application for an order that the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records.

Last month, Mkhwebane subpoenaed Zuma’s tax records as part of her investigation into a 2017 complaint from the Democratic Alliance who claim Zuma allegedly appropriated undeclared money from a security company during his presidency.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) insisted that the Public Protector could not be given taxpayers' confidential information, and it would set a wrong precendent.

However, Zuma says he agrees to his tax information being given to Mkhwebane

Clement Manyathela speaks to Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan who says the argument is currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.

Sars is saying absolutely not.

Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day

Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett for Sars is responding to Zuma's legal argument.

Gauntlett is attacking the affidavit on a number of issues, saying Sars does not accept Zuma's explanation as to why he filed it four months late.

Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day

He argued too, the fact the Pietermaritzburg High Court had not accepted Zuma's claims of ill health because of questions over the sick note he submitted.

An affidavit, in fact, undermined the Public Protector's case because subpoenas were considered a last resort when information could not be accessed elsewhere, argued Gauntlett.

He questioned why Mkhwebane had not asked Zuma for the information instead of taking the legally drastic step of subpoenaing Sars for the information in violation of the Tax Administration Act.

Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day

Advocate Dali Mpofu is arguing for Mkhwebane.

Mpofu argues that Mkhwebane has constitutional powers that trump the Tax Administration Act and it was simply untenable for Sars not to provide her with the information.

Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day

Listen to the interview with Karyn Maughan below:


6 March 2020 2:02 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Public Protector
SARS
Busisiwe Mhwebane

More from Politics

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

6 March 2020 10:46 AM

"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190711-de-lille-edjpg

De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud

5 March 2020 4:31 PM

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

90511malemajpg

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row

5 March 2020 2:24 PM

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane City Hall Pretoria 123rfpolitics 123rflocal 123rf

'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration

5 March 2020 1:11 PM

The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue

5 March 2020 11:56 AM

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171110-toilets-4jpg

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

4 March 2020 11:02 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b7d48f2d-4d27-4a97-af5e-baf67464cda8.jpg

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

3 March 2020 6:56 PM

The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-foreign-nationals-edjpg

W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families

3 March 2020 11:28 AM

W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser, face masks fly off shelves in Joburg

6 March 2020 2:45 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize gives update on Hilton coronavirus situation

6 March 2020 2:33 PM

MPs 'pleased' with Acsa's measures to detect coronavirus at ports of entry

6 March 2020 2:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA