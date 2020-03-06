Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Former president Jacob Zuma filed papers in court confirming he would not be opposing nor supporting Kieswetter’s court application for an order that the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records.
Last month, Mkhwebane subpoenaed Zuma’s tax records as part of her investigation into a 2017 complaint from the Democratic Alliance who claim Zuma allegedly appropriated undeclared money from a security company during his presidency.
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) insisted that the Public Protector could not be given taxpayers' confidential information, and it would set a wrong precendent.
However, Zuma says he agrees to his tax information being given to Mkhwebane
Clement Manyathela speaks to Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan who says the argument is currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.
Sars is saying absolutely not.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day
Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett for Sars is responding to Zuma's legal argument.
Gauntlett is attacking the affidavit on a number of issues, saying Sars does not accept Zuma's explanation as to why he filed it four months late.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day
He argued too, the fact the Pietermaritzburg High Court had not accepted Zuma's claims of ill health because of questions over the sick note he submitted.
An affidavit, in fact, undermined the Public Protector's case because subpoenas were considered a last resort when information could not be accessed elsewhere, argued Gauntlett.
He questioned why Mkhwebane had not asked Zuma for the information instead of taking the legally drastic step of subpoenaing Sars for the information in violation of the Tax Administration Act.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day
Advocate Dali Mpofu is arguing for Mkhwebane.
Mpofu argues that Mkhwebane has constitutional powers that trump the Tax Administration Act and it was simply untenable for Sars not to provide her with the information.Karyn Maughan, Journalist - Business Day
Listen to the interview with Karyn Maughan below:
