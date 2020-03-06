Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:20
Songezo's Cycling Academy sees 20 youngsters from Masi set to take part in Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Jim - Founder of Songezo's Cycling Academy
Today at 15:40
Belinda Mountain: Our age shouldn't limit us
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Belinda Mountain - Blogger
Today at 15:50
BBC Sports Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
As Karen meme morphs it can obscure privilege instead of showing it up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Louis De Waal of the Magnificent Seven shares a little bit about where his love for the Cycle Tour started
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis de Waal - Cyclist
Today at 17:05
Zuma’s affidavit will destroy Mkhwebane’s case, says Kieswetter’s lawyer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Cape Town tidal pools will now be cleaned in eco-friendly ways
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Beasley
Today at 17:46
Albert Frost on new music and his show at Backsberg on Sunday 8th March
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Frost - Musician
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

6 March 2020 2:38 PM
by
Tags:
takealot
Price hike
Face Masks
face mask price surge
demand
coronavirus face masks
South Africa's leading online store, Takealot, came under fire on Friday for the inflated cost of surgical masks advertised on its platform.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, people around the world have been stockpiling on face masks, hand sanitisers and other supplies.

South Africa is no exception, it seems.

Blogger Brent Lindeque noticed the surge in prices for face masks and took Takealot to task on Twitter.

Lindeque, the founder of Mzansi's leading good new site Good Things Guy, posted an image showing 50 surgical masks for the price of R2,500 (reduced to R2,000 with Takealot's 20% discount).

The online store responded and admitted that the price hike was wrong.

They have "removed the product from the store (with immediate effect) and will be engaging with this seller directly on what they have done", Lindeque explains in a tweet.

“We are engaging with this seller directly on this particular listing,” Takealot continued to say.

Takealot is not the only platform in hot water for inflating their prices. Other online retailers such as E-Bay and Amazon have also been taken to task.

The surge in prices for face masks has been criticised by people across the world with citizens taking to Twitter to voice their anger.

A reminder: Health experts advise that surgical masks should be reserved only for people who already show symptoms of coronavirus.


