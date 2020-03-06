[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'
The film tells the story of a gay conscript who embarks on his military service in South Africa in 1981.
It's based on the ground-breaking book by Andre-Carl van der Merwe with the same title.
Ultimately, it's a portrait of this generation of men who've been militarised by the apartheid war machine.Oliver Hermanus, Director - Moffie
The film is about shame and indoctrination.Oliver Hermanus, Director - Moffie
Director Oliver Hermanus, lead actor Kai Luke Brummer, supporting actor Hilton Pelser and the film's military advisor Lieutenant Kobus Mostert joined Pippa Hudson to describe the making of the acclaimed film.
WATCH: The official trailer for 'Moffie'
Listen to the gripping discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Entertainment
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children
While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.Read More
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City'
The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role.Read More
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies
Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week.Read More
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic
Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practice.Read More
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop
OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already.Read More
702's Owen narrowly beats CapeTalk's Matthew, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains
The contest went down to the wire ending not only in sudden death but a final tie-breaker.Read More
[LISTEN] Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: 'I'm so excited to be coming to Cape Town!'
"There are stunning voices coming out of South Africa". The celebrated soprano talks to Africa Melane ahead of her upcoming visit.Read More
I've always aspired to showmanship - Jarrad Ricketts talks musical inspiration
After stealing the show at this year's Moonstruck beach festival, singer Jarrad Ricketts tells Lester Kiwiet about his career.Read More
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno?
John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
More from Lifestyle
10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing
Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.Read More
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.Read More
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children
While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.Read More
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two?
Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest.Read More
How medical teams determine when someone has COVID-19
Global health authorities follow a process to determine if you may be infected. This is how they do it.Read More
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour
The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.Read More
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal
The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.Read More
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund
The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived.Read More