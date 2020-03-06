[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'

The film tells the story of a gay conscript who embarks on his military service in South Africa in 1981.

It's based on the ground-breaking book by Andre-Carl van der Merwe with the same title.

Ultimately, it's a portrait of this generation of men who've been militarised by the apartheid war machine. Oliver Hermanus, Director - Moffie

The film is about shame and indoctrination. Oliver Hermanus, Director - Moffie

Director Oliver Hermanus, lead actor Kai Luke Brummer, supporting actor Hilton Pelser and the film's military advisor Lieutenant Kobus Mostert joined Pippa Hudson to describe the making of the acclaimed film.

WATCH: The official trailer for 'Moffie'

Listen to the gripping discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: