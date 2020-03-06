10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing
Health officials have stressed the importance of washing your hands properly to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.
Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another.
Here are 10 songs with 20-second choruses to wash your hands to:
- Prince, “Raspberry Beret”
- Beyoncé, “Love on Top”
- Dolly Parton, “Jolene”
- Toto, “Africa”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Fleetwood Mac, “Landslide”
- Eminem, “Lose Yourself”
- Natasha Bedingfield, “Unwritten"
- Belinda Carlisle, “Heaven on Earth”
- Culture Club, “Karma Chameleon”
Listen to the compilation below:
