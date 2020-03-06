Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Lifestyle

10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing

6 March 2020
by
Tags:
hygiene
COVID-19
hand washing songs
20-second hand wash
hands
Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.

Health officials have stressed the importance of washing your hands properly to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another.

Here are 10 songs with 20-second choruses to wash your hands to:

  • Prince, “Raspberry Beret”
  • Beyoncé, “Love on Top”
  • Dolly Parton, “Jolene”
  • Toto, “Africa”
  • Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
  • Fleetwood Mac, “Landslide”
  • Eminem, “Lose Yourself”
  • Natasha Bedingfield, “Unwritten"
  • Belinda Carlisle, “Heaven on Earth”
  • Culture Club, “Karma Chameleon”

Listen to the compilation below:


