[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
This year's edition of the Zabalaza Theatre Festival is marking a decade of "the finest in development and outreach talent" from all over the Western Cape.
The Baxter Theatre Centre will be a abuzz for the next week as it showcases 42 works by over 700 theatre makers.
The festival kicks off on Saturday with the Family Carnival Theatre Weekend initiated in 2019. The main programme starts on Monday.
Africa Melane interviews artistic director Mdu Kweyama, who explains how the year-long process works that culminates in the annual Zabalaza Theatre Festival.
He notes that the productions being staged over the weekend include some of the shows from the main programme.
Most productions that have won have gone through so much - going overseas, touring, winning awards from Fleur du Cap...Mdu Kweyama, Artistic director - Zabalaza Theatre Festival
We go to townships and scout for plays. We develop them from 10 minutes all the way to an hour production. The winners of those mini-festivals in the townships are from Delft, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha and Nyanga.Mdu Kweyama, Artistic director - Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Also we have the outreach programme where we go to Knysna, we go to Swellendam...Mdu Kweyama, Artistic director - Zabalaza Theatre Festival
It's exciting - storytelling from all the different townships, all different spheres of culturesMdu Kweyama, Artistic director - Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Baxter CEO Lara Foot also started an initiative challenging individuals and corporates to buy as many tickets as possible for the festival.
Kweyama says whatever money is made at the door, is a contribution to the bigger picture.
If you buy that challenge all that money goes straight back to the community so they can create more productions so they can support families.Mdu Kweyama, Artistic director - Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Find details of the programme here and book your spot with Webtickets.
Tickets for the main festival starting on Monday range from R30 - R100.
Hear more detail about this weekend's events and the main festival below:
