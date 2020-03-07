Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt
The Cape Town Central train line (servicing about 45% of Prasa’s passengers in Western Cape) has been out of service since last November, leaving thousands of commuters with a daily transportation headache.
It served residents in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.
On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced there would be a phased re-introduction of this essential rail line with buses to be used as an interim solution, starting in July.
A PLAN, with timelines, in implementation already.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 5, 2020
GETTING THE CENTRAL LINE BACK ON TRACK #FixingPrasa pic.twitter.com/kdufeUn2sJ
RELATED: Prasa slammed for re-using old brake blocks, putting commuters' lives at risk
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, says the line was shut down because of vandalism and cable theft.
The action plan includes measures to prevent vandalism.
That then brings in the elements of CCTV cameras, control room, even drone deployment.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
There are 18 [walling] packages - these are 4 metre-high walls that we are looking to put up... We also need to ensure that we bring in the communities to be part of this process. It's an exciting project, to take a line that has been vandalized and closed down, to bring it back to life.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
While infrastructure repair is in progress, it's planned to lease buses from existing operators or to buy buses - 80 in total.
Having looked at various options... we came up with the solution that we can only do a road-based transport because others would be disruptive in terms of our infrastructure activities...Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
We would like to transport the community through buses and get those running from station to station and not impacting on routes where there operating licenses.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
By the time the service stopped working we were transporting about 5,000 passengers an hour, so we worked on that number at this point through the 80 buses that we are talking about.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
In terms of getting the line itself back into operation, Mpondo says the aim is to achieve this between September and November 2020 with further targets for 2021.
That means we'll have about ten train sets back on that line running between Cape Town and Phillippi.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
Next year, April to May, we're looking at the full service with 23 train sets.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
Meanwhile, Prasa is facing a Monday deadline from the City of Cape Town to pay its municipal rates and service debts of around R114-million (R98-million is the arrears amount).
The embattled rail agency was placed under administration last December.
Mpondo says he is trying to set up a meeting with the City. He was not prepared to give details but says there have been "discrepancies with regards to the numbers".
He emphasizes that any disconnection of services will not affect commuters, only Prasa offices.
Mpondo notes that since taking up the post in December he has been transparent about Prasa's challenges including a cash flow crunch because it is not getting the revenue it needs.
At all times we're trying to meet with creditors we need to meet, so if it so happens that we owe Cape Town it's not the only creditor that we owe. Trying to get information around whether we have money or not is not going to yield any new answers.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
I haven't refused anything that is coming from the City of Cape Town... that's also a problem in terms of how stakeholders communicate.Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa
Listen to the conversation with the Prasa administrator below:
More from Local
W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear
The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 case, but has since been discharged.Read More
Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng
The 39-year-old woman was part of the same group as SA's first case, who'd returned from a visit to Italy.Read More
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle
The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable death.Read More
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing
The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and conviction.Read More
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points?
DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday.Read More
SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian
"There’s no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We’ve been to Ebola-stricken areas; it’s an insult!"Read More
'Coronavirus case has shaken the community of Hilton, children's school closes'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Ward councillor Craig Miller reported the patient is doing much better and appealed for calm.Read More
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait
Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll last week.Read More
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.Read More
Nafiz Modack claims he recorded alleged bribe audio linked to Jeremy Vearey
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack says he has information about the recording that was used to implicate the top cop in corruption.Read More
More from Politics
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector
Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela.Read More
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse.Read More
'Lawlessness and anarchy' - City of Tshwane placed under administration
The DA rebuts Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile's accusation it's 'brought Tshwane to its knees', plans legal action.Read More
Scopa chair: Govt drops ball on Eskom municipal debt issue
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says inter-ministerial committee chair Deputy President David Mabuza insists it is not their issue.Read More
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister
Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.Read More
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh
As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.Read More
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.Read More
Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.Read More