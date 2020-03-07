Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng

A second local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, this time in Gauteng.

South Africa's first case was announced on Thursday. The 38-year-old businessman had returned to KwaZulu-Natal after visiting Italy as part of a group the Gauteng woman had also been travelling with.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the remaining members of the travel group of ten are being tested.

"The second patient who has now tested positive for Covid-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive Covid-19 positive patients."

We continue to intensify testing of #COVID19inSA to date 241 individuals have been tested of whom 2 have tested positive for #COVID19. — NICD (@nicd_sa) March 7, 2020

Mkhize also announced that a 39-year-old male South African citizen working in Daegu, South Korea, has tested positive for Covid-19: