W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear

7 March 2020 2:13 PM
Tygerberg Hospital
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in South Africa
The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 case, but has since been discharged.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said the man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was in the clear.

The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 case, but has since been discharged.

The provincial health department's Mark van der Heever explains: "As per our response mechanisms, our health response team immediately came into effect. Upon further investigation it was found the person did not meet the criteria for COVID-19 and did not require to be tested. We ask the public not to use the COVID-19 situation for personal gain as this leads to misusing of resources."

There is no confirmed COVID-19 case in the Western Cape.

* Coronavirus: Your must-have checklist

Despite the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in South Africa, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng, health authorities and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases have stressed that there's no need for panic as it's treatable and that most people who have become infected, experience mild illness and recover.

People should, however, continue to follow hygienic practices such as regular handwashing, and if they experience the simultaneous symptoms of fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, they should seek early medical care.


This article first appeared on EWN : W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear


Tygerberg Hospital
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in South Africa

More from Local

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng

7 March 2020 1:49 PM

The 39-year-old woman was part of the same group as SA's first case, who'd returned from a visit to Italy.

Read More

central-linejpg

Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

7 March 2020 12:46 PM

80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.

Read More

190903mjpg

Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle

6 March 2020 1:56 PM

The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable death.

Read More

191016 Nicholas Ninow4

Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing

6 March 2020 1:25 PM

The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and conviction.

Read More

OR Tambo International Airport

OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points?

6 March 2020 1:23 PM

DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday.

Read More

150813SANDF1.jpg

SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian

6 March 2020 1:04 PM

"There’s no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We’ve been to Ebola-stricken areas; it’s an insult!"

Read More

View overlooking Pietermaritzburg skyline in South Africa 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Coronavirus case has shaken the community of Hilton, children's school closes'

6 March 2020 12:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Ward councillor Craig Miller reported the patient is doing much better and appealed for calm.

Read More

sheep-flock-livestock-meat-animals-farming-123rf

Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait

6 March 2020 12:38 PM

Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll last week.

Read More

Greenmarket Square Cape Town 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'

6 March 2020 11:08 AM

Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.

Read More

180405modackjpg

Nafiz Modack claims he recorded alleged bribe audio linked to Jeremy Vearey

6 March 2020 11:06 AM

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack says he has information about the recording that was used to implicate the top cop in corruption.

Read More

Trending

Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng

Local

Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

Local Politics

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

EWN Highlights

Opposition parties react to second coronavirus case diagnosed in SA

7 March 2020 5:41 PM

Mkhize: Refusal to follow quarantine rules could result in legal action

7 March 2020 3:30 PM

Campaign launched to protect SA’s shark population and ray species

7 March 2020 3:16 PM

