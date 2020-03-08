Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 cas... 7 March 2020 2:13 PM
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all Local
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves' "The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder. 6 March 2020 10:46 AM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
View all Politics
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak. 6 March 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world. 4 March 2020 4:29 PM
View all World
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread

8 March 2020 9:10 AM
by
Tags:
Italy
Pope Francis
The Vatican
St Peters Square
Angelus prayer
On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is traditional.
Image: Vatican News

The Vatican announced that the prayer will be livestreamed from a library inside the building instead, breaking with a centuries-old tradition.

The prayer will be streamed live by Vatican News and on screens in St. Peter's Square, and distributed by Vatican Media to the media who request it, so as to allow the participation of the faithful... in order to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19 due to large groups of people gathering at security checks for access to the Square.

Holy See Press Office

The statement also says the Wednesday General Audience will be held in the same manner.

On Friday, healthcare services at a clinic inside Vatican City were suspended after a patient tested positive for Covid-19.

The death toll in Italy (Europe's worst-hit country) has topped 230. The number of confirmed cases is headed for 5900.


8 March 2020 9:10 AM
by
Tags:
Italy
Pope Francis
The Vatican
St Peters Square
Angelus prayer

More from World

Virus Earth composite

How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space

6 March 2020 8:47 AM

The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

4 March 2020 4:14 PM

Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock-Market-Crash.jpg

How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth

4 March 2020 1:34 PM

'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

china-pollution-droppng

[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown

2 March 2020 10:14 AM

Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics

29 February 2020 12:10 PM

The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yellow Crane Tower Wuhan China 123rflifestyle 123rf

South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'

28 February 2020 11:58 AM

Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'

27 February 2020 12:54 PM

Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170118joebidenjpg

'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'

27 February 2020 11:08 AM

"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Thousands of cyclists on the road for CT Cycle Tour 2020

Local Sport

Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng

Local

Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Prasa seeks to meet with Cape Town officials over its unpaid bills

8 March 2020 10:22 AM

Wits residence re-opens for students without accommodation

8 March 2020 10:01 AM

Quarter of Italian population put under virus lockdown

8 March 2020 9:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA