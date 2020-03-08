[WATCH LIVE] Thousands of cyclists on the road for CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour is underway in the Mother City on a beautiful summer's day.
More than 30,000 riders entered what is the world's largest individually timed race this year.
The 109km route circles the Cape Peninsula, kicking off in the Grand Parade precinct and ending at the Cape Town Stadium.
Watch the action live below:
