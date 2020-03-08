Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has sent out a news letter to announce that the waiting period for certain "high risk" donor categories is set to change.
At present, for instance, people who've started new sexual relationships or had fresh tattoos or piercings have a deferral period of six months.
This will be reduced to three months says Dr Caroline Hilton, WCBS transfusion medical specialist.
That is due to more confidence in the testing that we do for infectious diseases and also to align ourselves with the blood services in the rest of South Africa, and other international blood services.Dr Caroline Hilton, Transfusion medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
She also notes the increased use of cannabis oils which has led to the decision to reduce the waiting period for cannabis users from three days to 24 hours.
We didn't want to lose a large number of donors who are using the cannabis oils while at the same time just ensuring that the blood we collect is safe. Many of the international blood services have no deferral period for cannabis use, provided that you're not intoxicated or high at the time of donation.Dr Caroline Hilton, Transfusion medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
People do get frustrated if they are turned away when they've plucked up the courage to donate blood... but we do our utmost to ensure blood is as safe as possible.Dr Caroline Hilton, Transfusion medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
She elaborates on the nucleic acid testing (NAT) the WCBS has been using since 2005.
She says a lot of local research has shown that this testing is accurate.
The blood services use technology called nucleic acid testing that was implemented in 2005 (the test for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C). It reduces what's called 'the window period' quite significantly compared to other testing mechanisms in laboratories.Dr Caroline Hilton, Transfusion medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
We can have confidence that what we are collecting is as safe as possible.Dr Caroline Hilton, Transfusion medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
She says donors and the general public will be updated about the time frame for the change in deferral criteria.
For more detail, take a listen:
