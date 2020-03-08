Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed South Africa's third case of novel coronavirus infection.
The patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive, on Thursday.
The second person who tested positive - a Gauteng businessman - had been part of the same tour group as the couple which had recently returned from Italy.
Mkhize reiterated that all ten members of the travel group had been traced. Nine are back in South Africa; the tenth has not yet returned.
"We expect the results of the other 6 group members who had travelled to Italy within the next 48 hours.Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister
The children of the KZN couple who've now both tested positive for the virus are in self-quarantine for the moment, after having tested negative.
It is important to advise the public that the couple’s children were tested and their results have come out negative. However, as part of taking extra precautions, these children will remain in self quarantine until their parents have tested negative.#CoronavirusInSA— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 8, 2020
More from Local
Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use
Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.Read More
'A big thank you to cyclists raising funds for Red Cross Children's Hospital!'
Pauline Solomons (Children's Hospital Trust) says 33 riders are taking part in CT Cycle Tour to raise money for emergency centre.Read More
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020
The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.Read More
W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear
The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 case, but has since been discharged.Read More
Second novel coronavirus case confirmed, this time in Gauteng
The 39-year-old woman was part of the same group as SA's first case, who'd returned from a visit to Italy.Read More
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt
80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.Read More
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle
The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable death.Read More
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing
The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and conviction.Read More
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points?
DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday.Read More
SANDF soldiers too scared to evacuate citizens in Wuhan - Mail & Guardian
"There’s no truth in the article," says the SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini. "We’ve been to Ebola-stricken areas; it’s an insult!"Read More