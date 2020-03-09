Streaming issues? Report here
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia

9 March 2020 9:13 AM
by
Tags:
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Brent Crude Oil
oil price
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Saudi Arabia is opening the pumps and offering massive discounts amid plummeting demand in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Oil prices plummeted more than 20% on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.

Brent crude is trading around $36 per barrel.

The price cuts by Saudi Arabia - the largest in two decades – was specifically triggered by Russia’s refusal to cut supplies.

Saudi Arabia seems intent on punishing Russia. Oil prices will likely be capped over the next few months as coronavirus stalls economic growth, and Saudi Arabia opens the pumps and offers huge discounts on its crude grades.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst - OANDA

For more detail read "Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia launches price war".

