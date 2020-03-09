Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)

9 March 2020 10:17 AM
by
Tags:
National Institute of Communicable Diseases
Refilwe Moloto
nicd
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 test
coronavirus test
Eftyhia Vardas
Lancet Laboratories
Set your mind at ease. “We will assist you. Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us,” says virologist Prof Eftyhia Vardas.

You can get yourself tested for coronavirus Covid-19.

Lancet Laboratories started making its test available to the public on Monday.

The test costs about R1200.

Lancet Laboratories will collect epidemiological information on all test subjects to share with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Eftyhia Vardas, a clinical virologist at Lancet Laboratories.

If you think you need to get tested, we suggest listening to the entire interview (scroll down).

All the cases we’ve had in South Africa came from people who went to Italy…

Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories

We have a screening procedure. We’re going to ask you questions about where you’ve been and what you’ve done… Use common sense…

Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories

If you had contact today with somebody coughing and spluttering it doesn’t mean that this test will pick up the virus. Five days later, it might. If you had contact today and demanded a test, it’s not going to be helpful.

Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories

If you had contact with somebody who is ill and has been somewhere [severely affected by covid-19] … that’s when you should come and see us.

Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories

We will assist you… Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us…

Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


