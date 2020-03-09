Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)
You can get yourself tested for coronavirus Covid-19.
Lancet Laboratories started making its test available to the public on Monday.
The test costs about R1200.
Lancet Laboratories will collect epidemiological information on all test subjects to share with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Eftyhia Vardas, a clinical virologist at Lancet Laboratories.
If you think you need to get tested, we suggest listening to the entire interview (scroll down).
All the cases we’ve had in South Africa came from people who went to Italy…Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
We have a screening procedure. We’re going to ask you questions about where you’ve been and what you’ve done… Use common sense…Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
If you had contact today with somebody coughing and spluttering it doesn’t mean that this test will pick up the virus. Five days later, it might. If you had contact today and demanded a test, it’s not going to be helpful.Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
If you had contact with somebody who is ill and has been somewhere [severely affected by covid-19] … that’s when you should come and see us.Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
We will assist you… Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us…Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools
The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils.Read More
Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020
Meet Stuart Banner, the 87-year-old who received a gold medal at the Cape Town Cycle Tour for completing 109km under five hours.Read More
Cape Town mom needs help raising money for open-heart surgery to save son's life
A Cape Town mother has appealed to the public to help her raise the emergency funds needed for her son to undergo open-heart surgery.Read More
We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea
There's still no sign of the teenage boy who was swept out to sea while swimming at Table View Beach on Saturday.Read More
Pupils to face disciplinary hearing after boy's finger cut off at Gauteng school
The Gauteng Education Department is investigating the circumstances that left a 12-year-old pupil without part of one of his fingers.Read More
You don't qualify for sick leave if you're put into enforced quarantine
A labour advisor provides information on how employers and employees should manage the coronavirus and the workplace.Read More
Blood donation: WC service to reduce deferral period for tattoos, cannabis use
Changes to the deferral criteria will be phased in over the next few months says Dr Caroline Hilton from the WC Blood Service.Read More
Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA
The third patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive.Read More
'A big thank you to cyclists raising funds for Red Cross Children's Hospital!'
Pauline Solomons (Children's Hospital Trust) says 33 riders are taking part in CT Cycle Tour to raise money for emergency centre.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
A mother shares how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.Read More
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise
If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB.Read More
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.Read More
What do you think of BMW's new logo?
BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage.Read More
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.Read More
10 songs to sing out loud during your 20 seconds of hand washing
Afternoon Drive producer Nicola Bruns has compiled 10 songs that you might consider singing when washing your hands for 20 seconds.Read More
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'
'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.Read More
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.Read More
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children
While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work.Read More